TxDOT Winter Weather Ready

AMARILLO – Maintenance crews in the Amarillo District’s 17 counties (Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, and Sherman) spent the last two days pretreating roadways. This is in advance of another round of winter weather expected to impact the northern Texas panhandle Wednesday and the southern portion of the Texas panhandle Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Amarillo.

TxDOT's Amarillo District is responsible for 9,503 lane miles and 840 bridges. Of the district’s 371 employees, 257 are dedicated to maintenance operations.

“Once the storm hits, our maintenance crews will be working in shifts around-the-clock to ensure equipment is working, trucks are loaded with sand and salt, roads are treated as needed, staff is entering road conditions into DriveTexas.org, and so much more,” says Wes Kimmell, director of operations for the Amarillo District.

TxDOT's priorities for snow and ice operations are:

Roadways that effect the movement of interstate commerce

Roadways of high priority, locally or regionally

Bridge decks, sharp curves, steep grades, intersections, and access points

Routes near hospitals, emergency facilities and schools

"This helps first responders, as well as utility companies, to reach those in need,” Kimmell says. “Depending on the weather event, we’re also prepared to call on the assistance of the Texas A&M Forest Service. Just last week, they provided personnel and motor graders to help clear snow from more than 30 miles of roadway in Potter and Randall counties. We really appreciate all the partnerships we have that allow us to respond to winter weather in the best ways possible.”

While TxDOT is prepared, it is equally important for drivers to be prepared:

Do not drive if you don’t have to.

Assemble an emergency roadside kit. Travel with items including a first-aid kit, booster cables, abrasive materials (sand or cat litter), flashlights, warm clothes, snacks and water, shovel, and ice scraper.

Check your vehicle’s battery, tires and windshield wipers as well as ensure the vehicle has ample fuel to account for potential travel delays.

Get plenty of rest before hitting the road. Never attempt to travel when fatigued or while under the influence of alcohol.

Be familiar with directions ahead of time and let others know your route and expected arrival time.

Check up-to-date road conditions at www.drivetexas.org or by calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras for the Amarillo District can be found on that site, as well.

Build in extra time to reach your destination to account for travel delays, practice patience, and share the road with others.

In any situation, protect yourself by wearing your seat belts and ensuring everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.

Always use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze.

Be sure to reduce your speed, increase your distance between other vehicles to at least three times the normal following distance, and drive with caution.

Keep a safe distance from snowplows and other TxDOT vehicles as they work to treat and clear roadways – Don’t Crowd the Plow!

Do not use cruise control. Cruise control can quickly turn into “lose control” if you hit black ice or other areas that affect your vehicle’s traction.

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.

Move over a lane to create a safe margin of space when passing a vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights, including tow trucks, disabled vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, emergency vehicles and TxDOT vehicles.

Conditions on roadways can change rapidly, even with proactive measures. The unpredictable and fast-changing severe Texas weather can still result in some snow and ice accumulation. If you must drive, check weather forecasts and visit DriveTexas or call 800-452-9292 to see conditions and closures on your planned route. If you find yourself stranded or facing an emergency, call 9-1-1.