AB229 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to renumber 94.64 (1) (a); to amend 94.64 (3m) (a) (intro.), 94.64 (3m) (a) 1., 94.64 (9) (c), 94.65 (4) (a) (intro.) and 94.65 (4) (b); and to create 94.64 (1) (ag), 94.64 (1) (u), 94.64 (2) (f), 94.64 (3m) (a) 3., 94.65 (1) (bm), 94.65 (1) (fm) and 94.65 (5m) of the statutes; Relating to: the distribution and labeling of fertilizers and soil or plant additives produced from manure. (FE)