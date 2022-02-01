Premier’s statement on Lunar New Year

CANADA, February 1 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement for Lunar New Year:

“Today, we join the many British Columbians celebrating the beginning of Lunar New Year.

“We say goodbye to the Year of the Ox and welcome the Year of the Tiger. Symbolizing bravery and strength, the Tiger will guide us as we come out of another difficult year, stronger than before.

“While the COVID-19 vaccine provides hope, we know how important it is to continue taking steps to protect members of our community against the virus. Now is the time to celebrate the beginning of a new year in small, safe groups with your close family and friends.

“Lunar New Year also reminds us of our good fortune that people from around the world call British Columbia home. It is a time to celebrate our province’s rich cultural diversity and to honour the many contributions of Asian Canadians.

“As the Year of the Tiger begins, let us demonstrate our strength by continuing to care for one another, and harness our bravery to build a better province, together.

“To all those celebrating Lunar New Year, I wish you a year of prosperity, good luck, and good health in mind and body.

“Kung Hei Fat Choi! Gong Xi Fa Cai! Saehae bok mani badeuseyo! Chúc mừng năm mới!”

