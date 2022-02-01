WebCitz.com Announces Plans to Offer Free Web Hosting for Non-Profit Charitable Organizations
WebCitz has brought online numerous web servers to accommodate plans for offering free web hosting for non-profit organizations in the United States and Canada.
WebCitz is excited to further prove its commitment to the non-profit community, which works so hard to improve the quality of life for people in local communities and throughout the world”MENASHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebCitz.com, a digital marketing agency founded in 2004, has announced plans to offer free web hosting services to non-profit charitable organizations.
The company has a long history of providing discounted website design, ecommerce development, and digital marketing services to non-profit organizations. To increase its commitment to helping non-profits, the leadership at WebCitz has decided to announce plans to offer free non-profit web hosting services to charitable organizations. This cost-savings opportunity for non-profit charities will allow further resources to go into the communities they serve.
To deliver on this announcement, WebCitz has launched dedicated servers in the Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas data centers it uses for its commercial web hosting services. These web servers are powered by hardware matching or exceeding the specifications of Dual Intel Xeon 5220 CPUs (36 Cores, 72 Threads), 128GB ECC Server Memory, and Hardware RAID-10 SSD storage. Each of its free web hosting accounts for non-profit organizations will include 10GB of SSD storage and 100GB of bandwidth, which is often more than enough for the typical non-profit website. For non-profit websites requiring additional space or bandwidth, there are incredibly affordable upgrade services available. These hosting accounts are powered by common web technologies such as cPanel, CentOS, MariaDB, LiteSpeed and PHP.
"WebCitz is excited to further prove its commitment to the non-profit community, which works so hard to improve the quality of life for people in local communities and throughout the world," says David Wurst of WebCitz.com.
To qualify for this exciting opportunity, simply complete the contact form on the company's non-profit web hosting page, along with proof of your IRS 501(c)(3) status and classification as a charitable organization. From there, the only requirement to continue receiving the free web hosting service is to place a backlink to the company's website in your footer to encourage other non-profit charities to take advantage of the same offering. There are standard hosting terms to agree to, which any commercial client would need to agree to as well. In the near future, automation will be in place to streamline the sign-up process. At present, WebCitz is limited to onboarding approximately 10 (ten) non-profits each business day for this free offering.
ABOUT WEBCITZ, LLC
Founded in 2004, WebCitz is a full-service website agency located in Menasha, Wisconsin. The company has grown to more than 18 full-time professionals, each passionate about their area of expertise. WebCitz takes pride in being an eco-friendly web agency. It offsets 96 Tons of CO2 each year through carbon offset purchases and donates to multiple non-profit organizations to cover the cost of planting thousands of trees throughout the world.
