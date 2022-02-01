MEDIA ADVISORY: State Water Infrastructure Authority to Meet Feb. 9 Virtually, via WebEx

RALEIGH

Feb 1, 2022

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 9:00 a.m., virtually, via WebEx. The public is invited to join the meeting online or by phone.

For virtual attendees who wish to speak during the informal public comment portion of the meeting, please email Jennifer Haynie at jennifer.haynie@ncdenr.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Please include your full name and organization. Please note that any comments will be limited to three minutes each.

WHO: State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Virtually, via WebEx, online or by phone

INSTRUCTIONS FOR LISTENING TO THE MEETING VIA WEBEX:

ONLINE: Password: NCDWI (Event # 2436 139 4775):

https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e282126db12ff771ab007c61ffe598c5c

BY PHONE: 1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2436 139 4775

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority