Caimito Fruits Participates In the Royal Investment Summit Dubai

Panama-based coalition of pineapple farms, Caimito Fruits, set to be a part of the Royal Investment Summit Dubai alongside royalties and friends of the EmiratesPANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caimito Fruits is undoubtedly doing well in the pursuit of promoting the Panamanian pineapple to the world as the group of family-owned farms was invited to participate in the Royal Investment Summit Dubai. The coalition is fast becoming a sought-after name in the global pineapple market, with the recent invitation serving as recognition of the efforts of the team.
Panama has grown to become one of the fastest growing producers of pineapple in the world, with the country’s fruit having extraordinary internal conditions, including bright red-colored clay soil that contains pH levels of between 5 and 5.5, making it ideal for growing the perfect pineapple. However, Panama’s pineapples are still yet to get the exposure they deserve, which is where the efforts of the Caimito Fruits growers alliance have been particularly helpful as reiterated by the Royal Investment Summit Dubai participation.
Caimito Fruits is an alliance of family farms that have been in the business for decades, led by Pepe Benitez, a co-founder of Caimito Fruits and the owner of Finca San José. The relatively new yet prominent coalition has continued to push boundaries, specializing in premium fruit sent by air to niche markets all over Europe, shipping 30,000 kilos of pineapple every week to different parts of the world.
The Royal Investment Summit Dubai organized by the Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Duaij Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa will feature an exclusive group of royalty, family, and friends and give Caimito Fruits an opportunity for them to taste the delicious Panamanian fruit. Caimito Fruits will be delivering the amazing taste of the MD2-Variety, super Sweet Golden Pineapples, recognized as one of the best quality pineapples in the world, to attendees of the event.
The Caimito Fruits brand is supported by ProPanama, the Export and Investment Promotion Authority of the Panamanian government, helping to bring the idea to fruition.
About Caimito Fruits
Caimito Fruits is a group of family-owned farms in Panama dedicated to producing the best quality premium golden pineapples for export by air shipment to niche markets around the world. The initiative was inspired by the need to develop ways of helping the leading growers of Pineapple in Panama to become more competitive and work together to achieve an improved international market presence.
