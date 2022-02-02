Aspen Distillers Places Land into Conservation in Eastern Tasmania
Land placed into management of Kelvedon Hills Land Conservation Trust as part of habitat exchangeASPEN, COLORADO, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Distillers has furthered its commitment to protecting the environment through the placement of land into permanent conservation to preserve critical habitat on Tasmania’s east coast.
The distillery’s sustainability strategy includes creating a better environment for the enjoyment of generations to follow. Part of this strategy included a goal to place land into conservation at least equivalent in size to the 8-acre site of the project.
In late 2021, Aspen Distillers was able to identify an area of critical habitat in eastern Tasmania that matched the size of the project and the original habitat of the property before development in the valley. The land was secured and placed into the management of the Kelvedon Hills Land Conservation Trust. The property sits adjacent to what once was the large Kelvedon Estate.
“We chose this area because it closely mirrors the habitat in the valley surrounding our new Aspen distillery development,” Aspen Distillers Founder Matt Patel said. “The Kelvedon Estate history also mirrors Aspen Distillers’ dedication to combining agriculture, conservation and spirits.”
The initial Kelvedon Hills property was part of the 5,000 ha Kelvedon Estate, which was converted to agriculture in 1829. In 1998, the property diversified into cool-climate viticulture, with the owners planting one hectare of pinot grapes that became the foundation of the successful Kelvedon Estate Wine Label.
Kelvedon Hills already included 1,300 hectares of rich, varied and iconic high-conservation land, and Aspen Distillers’ additional placement of land into conservation helps reach the total 2,300 hectares of land under environmental protection in this area. A property this size makes a significant impact in conservation efforts.
The land trust provides a protected area for over 40 rare and threatened species, including 11 that are nationally threatened, and the property’s valleys include two rivers, the Meredith and the Stoney.
“The property’s wet gullies and river valleys provide refuges in a hotter drier climate, and the connectivity of landscapes give species room to move in times of crisis,” according to Tasmania Land Conservancy’s website.
ABOUT ASPEN DISTILLERS
Aspen Distillers was founded by Matthew Patel who assembled an ecosystem of talent to develop the first distillery in Pitkin County. The project is inspired by Aspen’s beauty and is firmly anchored in the “Aspen Idea” — first articulated in the 1940s — that human beings reach their highest level when the mind, body and spirit are empowered by nature’s beauty. Aspen Distillers has built its foundation on a commitment to protecting the environment, corporate responsibility and sustainability. The distillery will meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification and will go through a one-year audit governed by the International Living Future Institute to meet the Living Building Challenge, the most rigorous award for regenerative building practices.
PRESS CONTACT:
Kaylee Harter
Aspen Distillers
kharter@aspendistillers.com