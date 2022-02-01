Elementary School Teacher Helping Build Schools Around the Globe
Troy Decoff announced his company’s third school will be built in LaosPINNACLE, N.C. , UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Troy Decoff, a teacher and the owner of Classroom Friendly Supplies, uses his online business to support education systems around the globe. Decoff is excited to announce the organization has partnered with Pencils of Promise to build a third school in Laos.
Decoff started Classroom Friendly Supplies in 2005, selling manual pencil sharpeners primarily to teachers. He began building the company with an online store and learned how to run a business as he went. The company grew due to teachers blogging about and reviewing the sharpeners, which now have more than 2,800 five-star reviews. Teachers love the retro look and the quiet and effective operation that doesn’t chew up pencils.
In 2015, Decoff realized there was more he could do with the company to help educate those worldwide with little to no access to quality learning environments. He began donating $1 from every pencil sharpener sale to Pencils of Promise, a non-profit organization that builds schools, supports teachers and implements health behavior change programs in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos.
Pencils of Promise ensures that 100 percent of every dollar donated goes directly to programs to educate children. All directors are from the countries they lead to allow schools to operate authentically. Classroom Friendly Supplies has contributed $75,000 and these funds have been honored at three separate school build projects, led by Pencils of Promise.
“As a teacher, I am incredibly proud to be able to support children through education,” Decoff said. “A school is more than simply a building. It has positive impacts throughout the entire community. I have had wonderful success selling pencil sharpeners, but the greatest accomplishment of Classroom Friendly Supplies will always be these schools.”
To support the sale of pencil sharpeners and help build additional schools, visit classroomfriendlysupplies.com. The organization also accepts purchase orders so schools can buy for their entire building. Discounts are offered for bulk orders.
