Washington State Automatic Knife Legislation Passes House Committee
The legislation would remove the restrictions on the sale and possession of valuable automatic knives.CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier today, the House Committee on Civil Rights & Judiciary in Washington State held an executive session where they passed HB 1224, out of committee with amendments. Introduced by Representative Kelly Chambers (R-25th District), the bill would (1) allow retailers and manufacturers in Washington to sell automatic knives and (2) extend the same right to possess these knives to Washingtonians. Under the amendments adopted by the committee, Washington State would continue to restrict the possession of spring blade knives in childcare facilities and schools.
The legislative effort in Washington State has been an ongoing one, and this bill is a much-needed follow-up to 2012 legislation.
That year, Washington State removed old restrictions that prevented the manufacturing of automatic knives. Legal possession of these knives has included active military, firefighters, rescue responders, and law enforcement. While a step in the right direction, the legislation did not make changes to allow manufacturers and retailers to sell these knives. And did not include individuals who need the convenience and safety of an automatic knife to perform their trade or use a tool often used by various sportsmen. More specifically, in Washington, a “spring blade knife” is defined in a way that any tradesman in possession of an automatic knife could be charged with a gross misdemeanor, punishable under law.
Next, the full House of Representatives must vote on the legislation. Washington State’s legislative session ends in March, and the bill would need to pass both legislative chambers by the end of the session – and then ultimately signed by the Governor - to become law. It would become effective July 1, 2022. There is optimism the bill will pass because a Senate version has been voted favorably out of that chamber in a prior session, indicating support. AKTI has been involved in advocacy efforts in several ways, most recently meeting with and contacting committee members individually and submitting testimony at the hearing. Last year, AKTI spearheaded coalition partners together to support the legislation, including in-state manufacturers and the international roofers union.
