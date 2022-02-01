Job Announcement - Attorney I Public Defender

Job ID 3020568

Location Williston, ND

Full-Time Regular

Closing Date 2/11/2022

Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applicants will be considered immediately upon submitting application materials. The position may be filled prior to the listed closing date after successful completion of the application and interview process.

Hiring Range: $4696-$5479

Summary of Work

Salary is dependant upon experience; position may be entitled to a temporary increase up to $700/mth.

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the Northwest Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the Northwest Judicial District and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

Responsibilities include:

Represent clients in judicial proceedings in a competent, effective and ethical manner.

Provide representation for conflict cases in other jurisdictions as necessary which may require travel.

Keep abreast of statutory and decisional law in areas of practice.

Maintain license to practice laws and obtain required CLE credits.

May assist with agency education and training programs and projects for public defenders and contract attorneys.

Performs other duties as necessary and/or assigned by the Commission.

Minimum Qualifications

Juris Doctorate Degree from an accredited law school

Licensure as an attorney eligible to practice law in the State of North Dakota. We will consider applications from persons eligible for licensure, but not currently licensed in ND.

Effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Analytical and decision-making ability.

The Commission is willing to accept applications from anyone sitting for the bar this year, whether it be for February’s or July’s exam. If an applicant has graduated and is awaiting bar results, the Commission has the option of bringing them on as a temporary employee while their results are pending.

