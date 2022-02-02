Submit Release
mAIrobotics taps SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical as Exclusive Partner for the US Department of Veterans Affairs

mAIrobotics Partners with Maness Veteran Medical, Introducing Cloud AI Solutions for VA Hospitals

We want to bring the right technology to keep our veterans safe as they get back to their routine visits at the VA”
— CEO Johnathan Maness
ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique partnership to make workplaces safer, efficient, and more productive

mAIrobotics, a leading force in the AI and robotics industry, and Maness Veteran Medical LLC., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), announced today they entered into a groundbreaking partnership enabling both companies to leverage their respective strengths making AI and robotics technologies more accessible and easier to implement throughout the VA Healthcare System.

The new, innovative partnership primarily focuses on implementation of state-of-the-art AI-powered solutions developed by mAIrobotics, in U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals and facilities. This partnership will also assist the company in building upon its existing products, which are primarily aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring safety at workplaces. “This is the next pivotal step in ensuring our veterans’ safety, as they come and go at the VA.” -CEO of Maness Veteran Medical, Johnathan Maness

Key Products and Solutions:

mAIrobotics’ Gatekeeper — An advanced, contactless, AI-powered facial recognition terminal that also detects and encourages mask wearing. It allows to fully automate temperature and health screening processes and eliminate unnecessary human contact, making the screening less intrusive, promoting a strong safety culture and, of course, saving on labor costs.

mAI Avatar — A personalized AI virtual receptionist. With its exceptional skillset in conversational AI, face and emotional recognition, mAI Avatar delivers a unique customer service, receptionist, and branding experience taking your business to the next level. It can accurately identify users, carry smooth and natural conversations, summarize and analyze the information expressed by users, create customer persona, accurately match user needs, and most importantly, establish emotional bonds with users.

This unique collaboration allows mAIrobotics to work with Maness Veteran Medical, a leader in medical product distribution, to identify gaps and build corresponding solutions to improve lives. It will strategically align both companies for a continuing, long-lasting partnership, in which they stand to gain from each other’s expertise.

About mAIrobotics
mAIrobotics Inc., a robotics company based in Irvine, CA, is focused on leveraging best-in-class AI technology and partner framework to bring automation and safety solutions to industries that need them the most. We focus on providing customized technology solutions that help growth-minded companies automate, optimize, and transform their business processes.

About Maness Veteran Medical
Owned and operated by CEO, disabled Navy veteran and amputee Johnathan Maness, SDVOSB, Maness Veteran Medical offers the highest quality products in the medical and pharmaceutical fields. Through the creation of valuable partnerships, MVM is focused on supplying the United States’ VA and DoD hospitals with impeccable products and stellar customer service.

mAIrobotics Inc.
(949) 418-8281
Customer Support: info@mairobotics.com
www.mairobotics.com

Maness Veteran Medical, LLC
Johnathan Maness, CEO
(833) 367-6778 – toll-free
the1legbandit@manessveteranmedical.com
www.manessveteranmedical.com

Johnathan Maness
Maness Veteran Medical, LLC
+1 727-452-5452
Automated & Touchless Facial Recognition Check-In + Body Temperature Screening Kiosk - Gatekeeper

