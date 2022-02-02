Submit Release
MAI Construction Welcomes Back Joe Fabbri

Joe Fabbri, Senior Project Manager

MAI Construction is happy to announce the return of Senior Project Manager Joe Fabbri. Joe is back at MAI, adding to its excellent project management team.

I knew he had what it takes to become an excellent addition to our team. We had complete faith in him to manage even the most complex projects ..”
— Mike Mairose
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAI Construction is happy to announce the return of Senior Project Manager Joe Fabbri. After a brief hiatus to pursue other interests, Joe is back at MAI, adding to its excellent project management team.

Joe completed his Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from the highly regarded program at Cal State University, Chico. He started his career with MAI right after graduation in 2008 as a project engineer and quickly rose up the ranks to become a project manager. Joe developed into one of MAI’s top life science/biotech project managers, leading one of its noteworthy lab expansions for Pharmacyclics, an Abbvie Company.

Mike Mairose, President of MAI Construction, commented about Joe’s return saying, “When I first met Joe right out of college, I knew he had what it takes to become an excellent addition to our team. We had complete faith in him to manage even the most complex projects and he did just that with Pharmacyclics. We are very happy to have him back.”

In 2019 Joe left MAI and the construction industry to pursue a different career path. But after just 3 years he knew that project management and MAI Construction was his home. Now as a Senior Project Manager, Joe will be running many more noteworthy projects with his precise attention to detail, excellent client communication and expertise in the industry.

When he is away from work, Joe spends time with his beautiful wife of nearly 10 years Crista, and their two sons, Joey Jr. 6 and Jacob 3. They enjoy camping together as Joe is an outdoorsman who likes hunting and fishing as well.

Once again, MAI Construction would like to say, “Welcome back Joe!”.

About MAI Construction: MAI Construction is a Commercial General Contractor, founded in 1973 in San Jose, serving the greater Bay Area. MAI specializes in large scale tenant improvements in the Life Sciene/Biotech, Technology, Commercial Office and Education Sectors.

www.maiconst.com

https://www.instagram.com/mai_const/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/mai-construction-inc/
https://www.facebook.com/maiindustries1

