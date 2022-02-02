“While I was in college, completing my prerequisites for nursing, I had an earth- shattering revelation...."

PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicating her first book to the memory of her beloved daughter Heather, author Pamela Neuberth leaves her first footstep in the literary industry by debuting her very first book, Life After ... the Day I Died. This compelling piece unfolds the author’s near-death experience and the realizations she made after she finds herself in heaven.

Just like all great books, Neuberth’s starts at a somewhat unique beginning. The book begins with an encounter and urging of one of her terminally ill patients. The plea drove her to write her first book to share her true account of her near-death experience, her recollections of heaven, and the family members she saw when she was there.

Though the message of hope and positive outlook of what is waiting when one passes oozes out in the book, the author was still able to speak and listen to her readers by writing it in a way as if these are two friends talking.

Neuberth writes “While I was in college, completing my prerequisites for nursing, I had an earth-shattering revelation. My English professor approached me on the campus grounds. I had finished her class by that time. She asked me what I was pursuing after graduation. I told her nursing. She said, “you need to be a writer, you have the talent.’”

This is a book for everyone. It is for every person who is still living, breathing and walking the earth, the truths she unveils in her journey are captivating, compelling, riveting, and sometimes raw. The stories are inspirational, and encouraging as they are filled with evidence of a divine force, and an inner strength. A supernatural presence enabling her to persevere and overcome the most daunting challenges one could face. This book will lead readers to believe they are very special, very unique and that like the author, they too are empowered to achieve their destiny and plan for their lives. Pamela Neuberth, born Pamela Brown in 1964 to Robert and Joan Brown. She finally started chasing her dream as a writer after releasing her first book Life After ... the Day I Died.

Life After ... the Day I Died

Written by: Pamela Neuberth

Kindle |

Audiobook |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

