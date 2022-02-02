The purposes of the book Treasure Chest of the Best-Loved Poems are to inspire, persuade, provoke, amuse, and provide an enjoyable experience

“...As a creative writer, a poet who seeks to be loving,/Not spiteful,/It is a blessing, a joy to write works like this/That folks can read and find delightful!”” — Excerpt from Delightful!

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to go on a journey of foot-stomping praise and worship; expressions of true, romantic love; side-splitting humor; and some simple good reading of Dr. James H. Lockhart’s book of poems titled Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems. The poems were inspired by the wisdom of Gospel passages. Some of the poems include verses or excerpts from the Bible that reflect the theme of the given work. It is to encourage hearts and minds to rest on the Lord during and after the reading experience.

The purposes of the book Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems are to inspire, persuade, provoke, amuse, and provide an enjoyable experience for a few “golden moments”. Dr. James H. Lockhart has been a published author, playwright, and poet for over 40 years. His most recent works, Delightful – An Anthology of Poetry to Make You Smile, and his stage play, Mahalia have been highly-acclaimed. His educational and professional experiences are multi-faceted, including Honor Graduate of La Salle (Military) Institute; scholarship and fellowship graduate of The State University for baccalaureate and master’s degree; Education Doctorate in Columbia University (Teachers College); as well as high level, professional services with colleges; as well as thirty-seven years as Senior Educational Program Official, US Department of Education. He has traveled throughout the United States and the Caribbean Islands to give presentations and monitor federally funded educational programs at the college and secondary school levels.

Lockhart serves as a Deacon and newsletter contributor at The Peoples Community Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Haywood A. Robinson III.

Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems

Written by: Doc James Lockhart

Paperback

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

