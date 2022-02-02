NEW MOTO CAFE GETS ITS KNEE DOWN
Motopdx is a place for Italian coffee, Pacific NW beers, paninis, spaghetti and love for all Moto GP culture. Come sip a latte. Sit on a Duc while you mangia some delicious but humble cafe cuisine.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motopdx is now open in Montavilla. It is a place for Italian coffee, Pacific NW beers, paninis, spaghetti and love for all Moto GP culture. It's a hang out where patrons can enjoy a latte while watching a classic race. They can sit a Duc. Or just stare at a beautiful Aprilia and "mangia" some delicious but humble cafe cuisine. Motopdx owner Brendan Jones says, “I created the cafe I always wanted to go to - a place for MotoGP enthusiasts to hang out and share the culture of these incredible bikes. You don’t have to be a serious rider to appreciate this culture, but if you are, you are really going to love it.”
— Brendan Jones
Jones wants this to be an inclusive and laid back place to meet up. He’s looking to give moto fans and riders a place to connect over their shared passion. From the ethos that is literally written all over the walls, “Never add lean angle and throttle at the same time” to the beautiful art inspired by the sport’s greatest riders, this is a place to immerse yourself in the sport when you can’t be on the road or track. It’s also a great location to admire patron's motorcycles.
Eventually Jones hopes to have guest chef pop ups. He also plans on doing events and making his space a place for riders to sell bikes and gear to each other. “I just want to support the moto culture and the community by making a space that welcomes everyone who admires this incredible sport, pours a good Italian coffee, enjoys a post ride beer, and doesn’t take itself too seriously.”
Jones previously created and owned The Big Legrowlski in the Pearl District. He’s Australian and lives with his family and four dogs in East Portland. He’s been in Portland since 2013 but hasn’t lost his Aussie sense of humor or sense of adventure. When he’s not at the cafe he’s exploring the beautiful motorcycle roads all around Oregon or getting his knee down at the track. Only at the track. That’s what he says to his wife, we hear.
