Franz’s Gruff 8.1 Brings Visual Knowledge Graphs to Web Pages and Web Applications
No-code Graph Queries and Dynamic Graph Visualizations Now Possible within Any Web Application
Gruff makes it simple to weave unique knowledge graph visualizations into web applications or web pages– further extending the power of the enterprise data fabric.”LAFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Entity-Event Knowledge Graph Solutions, today announced Gruff 8.1, an advanced knowledge graph visualization software tool that can be embedded in any web page or web application. Users can now visually build queries and visualize connections between enterprise data directly within a web page or web application, enabling a simple and seamless knowledge discovery experience.
“The ability to visualize data has become essential to every organization, in every industry,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO of Franz Inc. “Gruff’s dynamic data visualizations enable a broad set of users to determine insights that would otherwise elude them by displaying data in a way that they can see the significance of the information relative to a business problem or solution. Gruff 8.1 makes it simple to weave these knowledge graph visualizations into web applications or web pages – further extending the power of the enterprise data fabric.”
Gruff, which is available as a browser-based application or pre-integrated into AllegroGraph, is a no-code visual query application that enables users to create visual Knowledge Graphs that display data relationships in views driven by the user. Gruff’s visual query builder empowers both novice and expert users to create simple to highly complex queries without writing any code. The unique ‘Time Machine’ function within Gruff gives users the capability to explore temporal context and connections within data.
Embedded Guff
Gruff 8.1 can be embedded into any web page for use inside a web application or website. By embedding Gruff, developers can create applications that include graph visualization as part of the user interface. Visualizations can be customized to fit a specific user experience, data relationships or business requirements.
Developers can simply embed Gruff in an HTML iframe to allow a reader to use it inside a web page. The browser's standard commands can be used for zooming the entire application. An advanced feature also allows a web application to send custom commands to Gruff. For example, an application could derive a set of triples that it wants Gruff to display, and then send those triples to Gruff.
Dialog for Selecting Queries
Special dialogs appear in Gruff 8.1 when saving or loading a SPARQL query, graphical query, or layout. The dialog shows descriptive information about each file and allows the user to filter the list of choices in various ways to make it easier to locate the desired file. Saved files will know which triplestore they work with and only those will be listed by default.
Comment Nodes
Users can now add comment nodes in the graphical query view of Gruff 8.1 to explain the entire query or particular parts of the query. Simply add a node that displays a comment somewhere inside the graphical query diagram, which has no effect on the textual query that gets generated. It is possible to add any number of comment nodes to a query and position them near the relevant parts of the diagram or describe the full query.
Dynamic Graph Visualizations within AllegroGraph
Gruff is fully integrated with AllegroGraph, Franz’s leading semantic Knowledge Graph solution, which seamlessly leverages Gruff’s advanced graph visualizations and graphical query builder to reveal hidden connections in knowledge graph data. AllegroGraph, with FedShard™, is a breakthrough Knowledge Graph solution that allows infinite data integration through a patented approach that unifies all data and knowledge base silos into an Entity-Event Knowledge Graph solution that can support massive big data analytics. AllegroGraph utilizes unique federated sharding capabilities that drive 360-degree insights and enable complex reasoning across distributed Knowledge Graphs.
Graph Database Adoption Expected to Skyrocket
Industry analysts predict the graph database market to experience skyrocketing adoption over the next several years. In a SiliconANGLE 2022 analyst prediction interview, IDC Research Vice President Carl Olofson said, “I regard graph database as the next truly revolutionary database management technology.” Olofson said he expects the graph database market to “grow by about 600% over the next 10 years.” He listed a broad set of use cases for graphs including: “entity resolution, data lineage, social media analysis, customer 360, fraud prevention, cybersecurity… supply chain is a big one. There is explainable AI and this is going to become important because a lot of people are adopting AI. Then we’ve got data governance, data compliance, risk management. We’ve got recommendation, we’ve got personalization, anti-money-laundering, that’s another big one, identity and access management. There’s also root cause analysis and fraud detection is a huge one.”
Availability of Gruff 8.1
Gruff 8.1 is immediately available directly from Franz Inc. For more information, visit https://allegrograph.com/products/gruff/ for download options.
AllegroGraph and Gruff cloud offerings are available via AWS and Azure Marketplaces. Visit Franz’s cloud offerings page for more information - https://allegrograph.com/products/amazon-aws-ec2/
AllegroGraph’s Industry Recognition
Database Trends and Applications named AllegroGraph a 2022 Trend-Setting Product in Data and Information Management and in the fall of 2021, AllegroGraph was named as a finalist for the prestigious KMWorld 2021 Readers' Choice Award for Best Cognitive Computing and AI.
About Franz Inc.
Franz Inc. is an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology with expert knowledge in developing and deploying Knowledge Graph solutions. The foundation for Knowledge Graphs and AI lies in the facets of semantic technology provided by AllegroGraph and Allegro CL. AllegroGraph is a graph based platform that enables businesses to extract sophisticated decision insights and predictive analytics from highly complex, distributed data that cannot be uncovered with conventional databases. Unlike traditional relational databases or other NoSQL databases, AllegroGraph employs semantic graph technologies that process data with contextual and conceptual intelligence. AllegroGraph is able to run queries of unprecedented complexity to support predictive analytics that help organizations make more informed, real-time decisions. AllegroGraph is utilized by dozens of the top Fortune 500 companies worldwide. To learn more about Franz and AllegroGraph, go to franz.com.
All trademarks and registered trademarks in this document are the properties of their respective owners.
