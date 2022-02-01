Veterans’ Home Prepares to Open

February 1, 2022

Active Hiring Underway for Port St. Lucie Skilled Nursing Facility

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs are actively preparing for the May 2022 opening of a new state veterans’ home in Port St. Lucie.

“It’s almost time for our doors to be open to residents and staff. We’re actively hiring health care professionals and supporting team members,” said Steven Rule, administrator of the 120-bed Ardie R. Copas State Veterans’ Nursing Home in the Port St. Lucie community of Tradition. “For those wanting to apply, call (772) 241-6132 or visit us online at https://bit.ly/34nEiko. We encourage all who want to serve our state’s most deserving veterans to apply for all positions of interest.”

The new 121,000 square foot facility is located at ‎13000 SW Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987. ‎

“We know families of potential residents are also looking forward to our opening,” said Rule. “To apply for residency, we ask families to contact our facility at (772) 241-6132 and let the receptionist know you are interested in receiving a new resident application. If you would like a tour of our new state-of-the-art facility, you may schedule an appointment either before or after completing the application. We look forward to meeting you and your family members and caring for your loved ones. It is our duty and honor.”

The state veterans’ nursing home is named in honor of a Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam ‎War – Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County native Sergeant Ardie R. Copas. ‎

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs operates six veterans’ nursing homes in Daytona Beach, ‎Land O’ Lakes, Pembroke Pines, Panama City, Port Charlotte and St. Augustine and one veterans’ ‎assisted living facility in Lake City. A veterans’ nursing home in Orlando is also scheduled to open in 2022.