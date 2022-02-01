Jerry Staudenraus’ Compelling Collection of Verses, Arts, and Silver Linings will Leave Readers Stumped and in Awe.

“I sit at the table behind her and watch as she bends further at the waist, bouncing her torso ever so lower. She spreads her legs and stops...”” — Moonbeams and Poetry

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covering a plethora of subjects and topics that include heavenly bodies, orbs,

circles of life, sky gods, and the rhythms and movements of players playing and being played,

Jerry Staudenraus’ Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That

Are Long-Drawn scuttles from there to here with unpronounceable spaces in-between. This is a

book of imaginings intended to be read with ease, for fun, reflection, and humor. This anthology

delves deep into the complexity of humans, as well as animal connection to each other, earth, and

beyond.

This thought-provoking book “...transports readers through not only the four natural seasons, but

it also depicts life’s various seasons through observations of frogs. kind visits from a friendly

macaw. a blue racer that commands respect, and many other experiences. Readers of Shel

Silverstein and Robert Frost will appreciate the blend of rhyme, wit, transcendentalism, and

philosophy. Fans of online poetry journals like Vox Poetica and Referential Magazine will find

comfort in the narration style, linguistic accessibility, and emotional tangibility this collection

offers. Readers who are exploring poetry for the very first time will appreciate the easy initiation

into a verse that Staudenraus’ writing and the vibrant imagery accompanying each poem offers.

Thus, this engaging compilation of the author’s work is a fun read for poets and readers of all

levels and experiences.” — The US Review of Books.

The collection of well-written poems with diverse topics make this book a must-read for all people

from all walks of life.

Jerry Staudenraus was born in Portland, Oregon in 1944, and has compiled this anthology since

the early 1970s. He is currently retired and previously served in the U.S Army. He has a Bachelor

of Arts degree from Central Washington University and now lives in Moses Lake, Washington.

Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-

Drawn

Written by: Jerry Staudenraus

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to

be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.