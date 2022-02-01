The book unveils about a train of time that has already traveled for a century since it first picked up his Imperial Majesty,

A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” — John C. Maxwell.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mokbel Almaylaa published his book about political ideologies, alternative history,

and fiction titled, Graveyards of the Greats. The book unveils about a train of time that has already

traveled for a century since it first picked up his Imperial Majesty, Sultan Abdul Hamid II, Emperor

of the Ottomans, Caliph of the Faithful. And lastly, picked Yitzhak Rabin the Fifth Prime Minister

of Israel.

A train that is a hundred-years-old carried the greats of the Twentieth Century: Hitler, Stalin,

Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, Kennedy, Gandhi, and Jamal Abdul Nasser of Egypt and other

passengers. Their attaché cases were full of different philosophies that sometimes led to either

bloody wars or cold wars. The train has made its last stop at the Graveyard of the Greats, and the

journey is over. But it's commemorations handed down by the travelers to be held between the two

covers of this book.

“It takes you there, every chapter, every character pulls you down to a small, cold, underground

chamber, heated by an exciting and breathtaking dialogue. There were loads of information, fun,

romance, and history lessons for the future. You will find your star on the novel’s page...I did...

and I am looking forward to seeing the author’s next book.” — Charles Al Rachid,

http://gravyardofthegreatsarabiceditio.blogspot.com/.

Born in Beirut in 1954 and raised in Damascus, Syria, Mokbel Almaylaa achieved a master’s

degree in philosophy in 1980 from the University of Damascus while he had worked for several

local magazines and newspapers. Over the years, he lived and worked in Syria, Lebanon, Saudi

Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, India, the Philippines, Germany,

Switzerland, and France. Currently, he lives and works in the United States of America.

Graveyard of the Greats

Written by: Mokbel Almaylaa

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to

be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information