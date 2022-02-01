Job Announcement - Attorney II Public Defender

Job ID 3020778

Location Dickinson, ND

Full-Time Regular

Closing Date2/11/2022

Hiring Range: $5642 per month + depending on experience

Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applicants will be considered immediately upon submitting application materials. The position may be filled prior to the listed closing date after successful completion of the application and interview process.

Summary of Work

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the Southwest Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the Southwest Judicial District and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

Duties and Tasks

Represent clients in judicial proceedings in a competent, effective and ethical manner.

Provide representation for conflict cases in other jurisdictions as necessary which may require some travel.

Keep abreast of statutory and decisional law in areas of practice.

Maintain license to practice laws and obtain required CLE credits.

May assist with agency education and training programs and projects for public defenders and contract attorneys.

Performs other duties as necessary and/or assigned by the Commission.

Minimum Qualifications

Juris Doctorate Degree from an accredited law school

Licensure as an attorney eligible to practice law in the State of North Dakota. We will consider applications from persons eligible for licensure, but not currently licensed in ND.

Two years work experience in the practice of law which includes court experience. Experience related to actual criminal defense is preferred.

Effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Analytical and decision-making ability.

If no qualified applicants apply, we will consider alternative classification of Attorney I which requires less work experience at grade 106, $4696-$8454.

The Commission is willing to accept applications from anyone sitting for the bar this year, whether it be for February’s or July’s exam. If an applicant has graduated and is awaiting bar results, the Commission has the option of bringing them on as a temporary employee while their results are pending.

