The Ones Who Are the Most Beautiful Are the Ones Littered with Scars

“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.”” — by Kahlil Gibran.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B. Michele Stone’s Assault of the Innocent serves as the embodiment of the

essence of the quote “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive

characters are seared with scars.” by Kahlil Gibran. The empowering novel completely drowns out

the line between reality and fiction — opens the reader’s eyes to the fact that the plots we usually

see in movies do also happen in real life. This novel shows the strong-willingness of humans to

survive and rise from the ground.

Assault of the Innocent centers on a young woman teetering on the edge of oblivion amidst the

heels of a childhood peppered with sordid betrayal and upheaval. She is carried away by the tumult

into adulthood of broken marriages, drug addiction, and years clogged in the struggle with the

foster care system — both in it and fighting to retrieve her children from it. It tells her story starting

from the very rocky beginnings to the ultimate success of emerging from the quagmire.

B. M. Stone was born in breathtaking Poland, Oregon in February 1972 and grew up in and around

that area. She has always been a truth seeker and a kid at heart who loves spending time with her

family. She usually spends her free time outdoors taking in nature and the local wildlife. Aside

from being happily married and moving with her husband to Klickitat, Washington — she is also

blessed with three children, one stepchild and, thus far, five grandchildren. Despite the

accomplishments and several wild rides with life, she continues to look forward to and working

on her next adventure.

Assault of the Innocent

Written by: B Michele Stone

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

