Assault of the Innocent
The Ones Who Are the Most Beautiful Are the Ones Littered with Scars
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B. Michele Stone’s Assault of the Innocent serves as the embodiment of the
essence of the quote “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive
characters are seared with scars.” by Kahlil Gibran. The empowering novel completely drowns out
the line between reality and fiction — opens the reader’s eyes to the fact that the plots we usually
see in movies do also happen in real life. This novel shows the strong-willingness of humans to
survive and rise from the ground.
Assault of the Innocent centers on a young woman teetering on the edge of oblivion amidst the
heels of a childhood peppered with sordid betrayal and upheaval. She is carried away by the tumult
into adulthood of broken marriages, drug addiction, and years clogged in the struggle with the
foster care system — both in it and fighting to retrieve her children from it. It tells her story starting
from the very rocky beginnings to the ultimate success of emerging from the quagmire.
B. M. Stone was born in breathtaking Poland, Oregon in February 1972 and grew up in and around
that area. She has always been a truth seeker and a kid at heart who loves spending time with her
family. She usually spends her free time outdoors taking in nature and the local wildlife. Aside
from being happily married and moving with her husband to Klickitat, Washington — she is also
blessed with three children, one stepchild and, thus far, five grandchildren. Despite the
accomplishments and several wild rides with life, she continues to look forward to and working
on her next adventure.
Assault of the Innocent
Written by: B Michele Stone
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to
be published, marketed, and sold.
Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter