Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,894 in the last 365 days.

Petition Audit of Williston Public School District Received

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a citizen-requested petition for an audit of the Williston Public School District, located in Williams County.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Williston Public School District petition request required 707 signatures to obtain an audit or review, they received 988 signatures.

“We appreciate the residents of Williston sharing their concern with our office,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “Our team has begun their audit process and will share results with the public upon completion.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration may contact the State Auditor’s Office at ndsao@nd.gov or by calling 701-328-2241.

You just read:

Petition Audit of Williston Public School District Received

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.