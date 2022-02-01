Petition Audit of Williston Public School District Received

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a citizen-requested petition for an audit of the Williston Public School District, located in Williams County.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Williston Public School District petition request required 707 signatures to obtain an audit or review, they received 988 signatures.

“We appreciate the residents of Williston sharing their concern with our office,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “Our team has begun their audit process and will share results with the public upon completion.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration may contact the State Auditor’s Office at ndsao@nd.gov or by calling 701-328-2241.