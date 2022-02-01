Dunleavy Administration Appoints Alaskans to Boards and Commissions
January 31, 2022 (Juneau) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced today he is appointing and reappointing 17 Alaskans to various State of Alaska boards and commissions.
Alaska Labor Relations Agency
Paula Harrison – Anchorage (reappointed)
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board
Keith Hillard – Juneau
Term: 1/24/2022 – 7/1/2027
Alaska Public Offices Commission
Lanette Blodgett – Anchorage
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2027
Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy
Elizabeth Stuart – Anchorage
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board
Matthew Barth – Anchorage
Term: 1/24/2022 – 3/1/2023
Board of Chiropractic Examiners
Walter Campbell – Palmer
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Examiners in Optometry
Kathleen Rice – Kenai
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Marine Pilots
Les Cronk – Ketchikan (reappointed)
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Pharmacy
Ramsey Bell – Eagle River
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Professional Counselors
Christine Alvarez – Eagle River
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Criminal Justice Information Advisory Board
Richard Simmons – Bethel
Term: 1/24/2022 – 3/1/2023
Marijuana Control Board
Bruce Schulte – Anchorage (reappointed)
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
Personnel Board
Keith Hamilton – Soldotna (reappointed)
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2028
State Board of Registration for Architects, Engineers, and Land Surveyors
Brent Cole – Anchorage
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
State Commission for Human Rights
Zackary Gottshall – Anchorage
Term: 1/31/2022 – 3/1/2026
Statewide Suicide Prevention Council
Kevin Chen – Anchorage
Term: 1/24/2022 – 12/1/2023
Workers’ Compensation Appeals Commission
Stephen Hagedorn – Anchorage (reappointed)
Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2027
Alaskans interested in applying for a seat on one of Alaska’s boards and commissions can apply here.