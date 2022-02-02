AxleHire Partners with Deliverr to Provide an ‘Amazon-Like’ Next-Day Delivery Experience to eCommerce Retailers
AxleHire today announced that it’s now providing next-day, last-mile delivery service for Deliverr, an eCommerce fulfillment and technology company.
Using continuous sort technology, AxleHire processes Deliverr packages injected into its sortation center for next day delivery. The companies’ combined technologies allow merchants to compete with Amazon by meeting consumers’ growing demands for fast delivery.
“During the busiest time of the year, we were able to assure our customers that orders placed up until December 23 would be delivered by Christmas,” said Johnny Craddock, Director of Transportation at Deliverr. “We wouldn’t have been able to make these promises to our customers without the help of AxleHire. We’re eager to expand with AxleHire as they grow into new locations so we can provide our customers with the best delivery experience possible.”
AxleHire first partnered with Deliverr back in 2020 delivering in New York and Los Angeles and have since expanded to Philadelphia, New Jersey, San Francisco, Dallas and Houston, in addition to the original locations.
“We’re delighted to be able to offer Deliverr’s customers a superior next-day delivery experience, while giving them the opportunity to continue owning their brand,” said Adam Bryant, CEO, AxleHire. “We believe that any merchant should be able to provide their customers an ‘Amazon-like” delivery service, and that this partnership provides a key step in doing that.”
About AxleHire:
AxleHire combines innovative technology and superior logistics to deliver cost-effective, reliable same and next-day delivery services to industry leaders such as HelloFresh, Deliverr, Freshly, Milkbar, and others. AxleHire was purpose-built to support companies whose businesses rely on trusted and consistent delivery services to get their customers what they need when they need it. AxleHire has multiple locations in cities across the U.S, enabling high-volume shippers to cater to the needs and growing expectations of their customers.
About Deliverr:
Deliverr is a leading direct-to-consumer 3PL solution, helping brands not only save on fulfillment costs but to increase sales as well. Deliverr powers brands’ real-world customer experience with affordable next-day delivery in every major US metro, industry-leading on-time delivery, and services like custom packaging that delight customers. Deliverr’s network is powered by sophisticated machine-learning technology to optimize inventory movement and 80+ warehouses across the US that are actively managed by a team of logistics experts. Deliverr is the easiest 3PL solution to use and caters to a wide range of fulfillment needs—all while offering simple, transparent, and affordable pricing.
