BIDEN HITS ONE YEAR MARK; OVER 100 LEADERS PUSH FOR NATIVE PLANTING
EINPresswire.com/ -- 104 leaders from almost 90 non-profits, businesses, educational institutions, and state and local governments are urging the Biden-Harris Administration to convert the grounds of the White House and U.S. Capitol to 100% native, pollination-focused, and pesticide-free landscapes immediately. In their letter, the signers request that all federal grounds within the District of Columbia be converted by 2024, while encouraging all states and United States territories to implement the same landscaping principles on their grounds.
In light of last week’s one-year anniversary of Executive Order 14008 (January 27) that led to the creation of the “America the Beautiful” initiative, as well as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), organizations are mobilizing across the nation to reverse emissions and achieve significant habitat restoration. Native plants are a critical component of thriving ecosystems, as they provide important food and shelter for wildlife, all while taking harmful greenhouse gases out of our atmosphere.
“Reasonable, research-driven solutions, like these, yield tremendous benefits in our efforts to reverse climate change and increase biodiversity,” said Benjamin Swanson, Co-Executive Director of South Florida-based Waterway Advocates, Inc., the initiative’s leading organization. Learn more about these efforts and how we can #GoNative and create #ThrivingEcosystems together, at waterwayadvocates.org/plant-native.
ABOUT
Waterway Advocates, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization serving the communities and ecosystems of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties, in South Florida. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful service-learning experiences that engage local communities in beautifying and protecting our ecosystems.
Benjamin Swanson
Waterway Advocates
+1 954-667-7710
ops@waterwayadvocates.org
