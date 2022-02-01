Channelnomics Promotes Cindy Herndon, Chris Gonsalves to Senior Executive Positions
Herndon named Chief Operating Officer; Gonsalves elevated to Chief Research Officer as part of Channelnomics evolving strategy and research focus
Channelnomics prides itself on having the best talent in the industry, and we’re privileged to have two industry leaders guiding our strategy, research, and operations.”PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channelnomics, the leading provider of business strategy and research for improving the performance of companies’ direct and indirect channels, has announced two key leadership promotions – Cindy Herndon to Chief Operating Officer and Chris Gonsalves to Chief Research Officer.
— Larry Walsh
“Channelnomics prides itself on having the best talent in the industry, and we’re privileged to have two industry leaders guiding our strategy, research, and operations,” said Larry Walsh, CEO and chief analyst of Channelnomics. “Chris has made, and continues to make, Channelnomics research the leader in quantitative and qualitative insights in the channel. Cindy brought industry acumen and creative vision that’s maturing our capabilities and service delivery.”
As COO, Herndon plays a critical role in helping to shape and guide future growth and development of Channelnomics’ strategies, methodologies, processes, and systems. She also oversees the development of new professional services, with a focus on partner ecosystem financials.
Herndon brings 30 years of experience at IT vendors, distributors, and VARs, where she’s held leadership positions in sales, operations, marketing, and channel strategy. An active member of several community and industry groups, she’s an advisory board member of the Channel Focus Women’s Leadership Council. Herndon joined Channelnomics in 2020 as the senior vice president of channel strategy and operations.
“I’m honored as COO to be engaged with such a fine company as Channelnomics and to have a hand in helping our clients evolve and operationalize their strategies,” said Herndon. “This year will yield new ideas and valuable services for our clients to address their increasingly complex routes to market, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Gonsalves, an award-winning journalist, researcher, author, and public speaker, has spent two decades researching and analyzing enterprise IT systems and the partner ecosystems that deliver them. He leads Channelnomics’ strategy for expanding its research capabilities and data analytics methodologies – core to all the company’s thought leadership, research, and consulting practices.
Prior to joining Channelnomics, Chris served as research director at the Institute for Applied Network Security, where he delivered research-based content, analysis, and consultation to improve the security posture of Fortune 500 enterprises. He also served as editor-in-chief at Channelnomics (the news and analyst website that was the precursor to the current Channelnomics) and Baseline magazine, and as executive editor of TechTarget’s CIO and IT Strategy group, eWeek, Channel Insider, and VARBusiness.
“Our focus for 2022 is to drive new ways to enhance our research programs and capabilities that analyze the increasingly complex partner ecosystems with a true scientific approach,” said Gonsalves. “Channelnomics depends on sophisticated research from our team to help solve our clients’ toughest challenges with data they can trust.”
The elevation of Herndon and Gonsalves is part of a series of strategic hires and initiatives by Channelnomics. In January, the company announced the appointment of industry veteran T.C. Doyle as vice president of strategic content and Dr. John Spinda as research manager.
About Channelnomics
We believe exceptional insights enable channel professionals to turn vision into reality. Channelnomics is a business strategy and research firm focused on connecting channel professionals with the people and insights that enable them to continually evolve and operationalize their strategy. Our industry experts work with clients to provide the evidence they need to validate and structure their strategy. Our clients, in turn, benefit from improved GTM performance, faster time to market, and better return on partner relationships. By looking at the technology market from the viewpoint of vendors, partners, and end users, Channelnomics is uniquely positioned to develop route-to-market strategies with an innovative, insightful, and inspired flair.
Visit us: channelnomics.com | Follow us: @channelnomics | Contact us: info@channelnomics.com | Read our Blog
Cindy Herndon
Channelnomics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other