Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,883 in the last 365 days.

State Accepting Applications for Transit & Shuttle Bus Replacements under Phase 2 of Volkswagen Settlement

Raleigh

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is now accepting applications for the Transit and Shuttle Bus Program grants under Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation plan.  The Request for Proposal (RFP) released today details how to apply for the $13.5 million available to replace older, diesel transit or shuttle buses with cleaner low emission vehicles to significantly reduce NOx emissions and improve air quality.

Projects can be submitted by local, state, and tribal government organizations, public or private nonprofit organizations, and public-private partnerships where the lead applicant a public sector, public or private nonprofit organization. In Phase 2, DAQ will prioritize electric vehicle replacement projects to maximize emission reductions and public health benefits. Projects within the 37 counties identified as Historically Under-Resourced (Appendix D of the RFP) are eligible for bonus project scoring points as well as additional technical support during the application process. 

DAQ will accept applications for the Transit and Shuttle Bus Program until May 2, 2022 via the Grant Management System. Specific instructions on how to register for the Grant Management System and submit an application are detailed in the RFP.   The Division will also hold additional information workshops during the application period.  Information regarding applications, eligibility, and the registration for DAQ’s online RFP information sessions will all be located on the division’s website, at https://deq.nc.gov/VW-Transit-Bus-RFP.  

If you have any questions about the RFP or application process, please contact NCDEQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with the subject title: “Transit and Shuttle Bus_Program RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.

Phase 2 of the VW Mitigation Plan covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker and includes programs for school bus replacement and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure.  The schedule for future RFP releases is available online

This press release is related to:

You just read:

State Accepting Applications for Transit & Shuttle Bus Replacements under Phase 2 of Volkswagen Settlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.