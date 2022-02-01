State Accepting Applications for Transit & Shuttle Bus Replacements under Phase 2 of Volkswagen Settlement

Raleigh

Feb 1, 2022

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is now accepting applications for the Transit and Shuttle Bus Program grants under Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation plan. The Request for Proposal (RFP) released today details how to apply for the $13.5 million available to replace older, diesel transit or shuttle buses with cleaner low emission vehicles to significantly reduce NOx emissions and improve air quality.

Projects can be submitted by local, state, and tribal government organizations, public or private nonprofit organizations, and public-private partnerships where the lead applicant a public sector, public or private nonprofit organization. In Phase 2, DAQ will prioritize electric vehicle replacement projects to maximize emission reductions and public health benefits. Projects within the 37 counties identified as Historically Under-Resourced (Appendix D of the RFP) are eligible for bonus project scoring points as well as additional technical support during the application process.

DAQ will accept applications for the Transit and Shuttle Bus Program until May 2, 2022 via the Grant Management System. Specific instructions on how to register for the Grant Management System and submit an application are detailed in the RFP. The Division will also hold additional information workshops during the application period. Information regarding applications, eligibility, and the registration for DAQ’s online RFP information sessions will all be located on the division’s website, at https://deq.nc.gov/VW-Transit-Bus-RFP.

If you have any questions about the RFP or application process, please contact NCDEQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with the subject title: “Transit and Shuttle Bus_Program RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.

Phase 2 of the VW Mitigation Plan covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker and includes programs for school bus replacement and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure. The schedule for future RFP releases is available online.