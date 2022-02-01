Submit Release
Xclusive Yachts introduces "first superyacht" M/Y Behike

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M/Y Behike superyacht is renowned for its enormous living interior. Measuring 42.60 meters in length, it can be accommodating up to 11 guests onboard. This superyacht can comfortably lodge its guest with its spacious and well-equipped 5 cabins with an additional Pullman berth. Her master suite is located on the main deck, with two VIP cabins, one double cabin, and one twin cabin.

Being supremely spacious, its setup is perfect for a luxurious family getaway. From the gym to the jacuzzi as well as a sauna on board, this superyacht is well equipped with water toys and inflatables that will surely impress everyone.

The guests will find plenty of activities to keep everyone all busy and well entertained.

AMENITIES & ENTERTAINMENT
• Outdoor Shower
• Sun Deck
• Sun pads
• Swimming Platform
• Jacuzzi
• Wi-Fi

WATER TOYS
• Banana Boat
• Donut
• Jellyfish Pool
• Floaties
• Jet Ski
• Seabobs
• Tender
• Slide
• Snorkeling Equipment


Contact us to charter this yacht.

SUMMER
• From €150,000 / week + APA

WINTER
• From €130,000 / week + APA
also available for day charter during winter in Dubai


Contact Details

Company Name: XCLUSIVE YACHTS
Contact Person: Amit Patel
Country: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Email: amit@xclusiveyachts.com
Website: https://xclusiveyachts.com/

Amit Patel
XCLUSIVE YACHTS
