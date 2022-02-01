Free Environmental Seminars for Maryland Marinas Offered in March

February 1, 2022

DNR Clean Marina Program Now Taking Reservations

Maryland DNR photo

Marinas, boatyards, and yacht clubs are invited to attend a free seminar to learn about becoming certified Clean Marinas, hear about stormwater management projects and funding, and learn about proposed Maryland regulations. Vendors of the latest environmental marina products will also be on hand.

Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) staff will discuss the 2022 reissue of the General Discharge Permit for Marinas as well as new fuel tank storage regulations. Additionally, Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff will explain grant funding available for pumpout stations, stormwater management and more.

Marina managers can learn more about the Maryland Clean Marina Initiative at any of the upcoming workshops:

March 2 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Solomons Island Yacht Club, 14604 H.G.Trueman Road, Solomons;

March 3 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pip Moyer Annapolis Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis;

March 10 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Safe Harbor Bohemia Vista, 40 Bohemia Vista Marina Road, Chesapeake City.

There is no cost to attend but advanced registration is required as space is limited. Use of protective facial coverings is encouraged and attendees will need to follow any COVID-19 safety precautions if required by the venue, local ordinance, and/or Maryland Department of Health guidelines.

More details and registration is available online at eventbrite.com/cc/2022-clean-marina-seminars-57579.

The Maryland Clean Marina Initiative, coordinated by the Department of Natural Resources in partnership with the marine industry, recognizes and promotes environmentally responsible boating facilities. Certified Clean Marinas meet all environmental regulatory requirements and adopt additional best practices from the Clean Marina Guidebook; this is confirmed through site visits every three years.

There are currently 145 certified Maryland Clean Marinas and Partners, and dozens of other states have replicated Maryland’s program. Certified Clean Marinas enjoy cleaner water, cost savings, more responsible customers, and positive publicity.

Clean Marina Program information, including a list of Maryland Clean Marinas, is available on the DNR boating website. Questions can be emailed to donna.morrow@maryland.gov.