Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,893 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases New Resource to Help Floridians Avoid Cryptocurrency Scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases New Resource to Help Floridians Avoid Cryptocurrency Scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today released a new consumer protection resource to help Floridians spot and avoid cryptocurrency scams. According to a new report, cryptocons stole more than $7.7 billion worldwide in 2021—an 81% increase from the year prior. The Federal Trade Commission found that American consumers lost more than $200 million from fraudulent cryptocurrency payments last year. To aid Floridians in avoiding scams associated with this emerging investment and payment method, Attorney General Moody is unveiling Scams at a Glance: Cryptocurrency Scams.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The quick rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies has drawn the attention of criminals trying to exploit the trend to rip off Floridians. I want to make sure Floridians have the information they need to spot and avoid these types of scams. So today, I am releasing our newest resource—Scams at a Glance: Cryptocurrency Scams. This free resource will help equip Floridians with information needed to avoid falling victim to crypto-investment schemes.”

Scams at a Glance: Cryptocurrency Scams includes information about cryptocurrencies and the volatile crypto market. The brochure also contains tips for avoiding general scams related to cryptocurrency trading, such as being on the lookout for:
  • Guarantees of a huge return on investments. Even celebrity endorsements and testimonials are easily faked;
  • Promises of free money in the form of either cash or cryptocurrency—a huge red flag;
  • Blackmail attempts—scammers will often send emails to targets threatening to share alleged embarrassing or compromising material to make it public unless a cryptocurrency payment is made. Don’t do it, and report the extortion to the Federal Bureau of Investigation immediately; and
  • Social media messages—if a text, tweet, email or social media message is received with a prompt to send someone cryptocurrency, it’s a scam.
To read Scams at a Glance: Cryptocurrency Scams in English, click here.

To read Scams at a Glance: Cryptocurrency Scams in Spanish, click here.

Scams at a Glance is an outreach initiative, complete with a webpage on the Florida Attorney General’s website, that contains information about common and emerging scams. Scams at a Glance brochures are free and easy to share with all citizens, including seniors or those without internet access. Since the launch of the program, more than a dozen specialized resource brochures have been released to the public. All of the downloadable trifolds are available in both English and Spanish and include tips for avoiding fraud and common scams.

To learn more, visit

MyFloridaLegal.com/ScamsAtAGlance.

Suspected cryptocurrency scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

You just read:

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases New Resource to Help Floridians Avoid Cryptocurrency Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.