VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases New Resource to Help Floridians Avoid Cryptocurrency Scams
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases New Resource to Help Floridians Avoid Cryptocurrency Scamsreport, cryptocons stole more than $7.7 billion worldwide in 2021—an 81% increase from the year prior. The Federal Trade Commission found that American consumers lost more than $200 million from fraudulent cryptocurrency payments last year. To aid Floridians in avoiding scams associated with this emerging investment and payment method, Attorney General Moody is unveiling Scams at a Glance: Cryptocurrency Scams. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The quick rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies has drawn the attention of criminals trying to exploit the trend to rip off Floridians. I want to make sure Floridians have the information they need to spot and avoid these types of scams. So today, I am releasing our newest resource—Scams at a Glance: Cryptocurrency Scams. This free resource will help equip Floridians with information needed to avoid falling victim to crypto-investment schemes.” Scams at a Glance: Cryptocurrency Scams includes information about cryptocurrencies and the volatile crypto market. The brochure also contains tips for avoiding general scams related to cryptocurrency trading, such as being on the lookout for:
- Guarantees of a huge return on investments. Even celebrity endorsements and testimonials are easily faked;
- Promises of free money in the form of either cash or cryptocurrency—a huge red flag;
- Blackmail attempts—scammers will often send emails to targets threatening to share alleged embarrassing or compromising material to make it public unless a cryptocurrency payment is made. Don’t do it, and report the extortion to the Federal Bureau of Investigation immediately; and
- Social media messages—if a text, tweet, email or social media message is received with a prompt to send someone cryptocurrency, it’s a scam.
To learn more, visitMyFloridaLegal.com/ScamsAtAGlance. Suspected cryptocurrency scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.