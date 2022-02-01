HACIA ANNOUNCES FREE CERTIFIED CONSTRUCTION TRAINING AND PROGRAMMING THROUGH HACIA U
HACIA U is preparing participants for entrance into Electrical and Construction Laborer apprenticeship programs and assisting construction related business owners further grow and scale their businesses; Applications are now being accepted for programs in partnership with St. Augustine College, College of DuPage, and Elgin Community College
HACIA is a construction advocacy and membership organization working to ensure the equitable participation of construction industry professionals. HACIA provides a valuable real-time platform for those in the construction industry to obtain access to information regarding substantial projects across the City and State and serves as a reliable source for construction workforce training and placement needs. HACIA U, short for HACIA University, was created by HACIA to further prepare those currently in the construction industry and address the shortage of skilled labor and lack of diversity in the industry by providing free ongoing certified training and small business capacity programming.
“We are facing a national shortage of skilled labor and we have been dealing with a lack of diversity in the construction industry for decades. By expanding our HACIA U training and programming we can directly tackle the challenges our industry is facing at no cost to participants,” said Jackie Gomez, Executive Director, HACIA. “HACIA U Participants can expect to learn how to scale and grow their existing business and hear directly from industry professionals about the variety of good paying career paths and opportunities in the skilled trades.”
In partnership with St. Augustine College’s Institute for Workforce and Elgin Community College, HACIA U is offering free Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in Chicago, Aurora, and Elgin. HACIA U Pre-Apprenticeship Programs are designed to prepare individuals for entrance into apprenticeship programs in two construction trades: electrical and construction laborer. Participants can expect to earn necessary certifications such as OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) and First Aid/CPR as well as to broaden their skills, build their networks, and ultimately increase their career opportunities.
Previous experience in the construction trades is not required to participate in each of the HACIA U Pre-Apprenticeship Programs. Participants must be at least 18 years old, have a GED/HS Diploma, a valid Driver’s License, and pass a drug test screening, which are industry standards. After completing the HACIA U Pre-Apprenticeship Program, participants will be further prepared and equipped to take the entrance exam for the apprenticeship programs in the construction trades and for future employment opportunities.
HACIA is accepting applications now and interested participants should apply online today at www.haciaworks.org. HACIA U Pre-Apprenticeship Programs begin in late February and mid-March.
In addition to the pre-apprenticeship programs, HACIA U in partnership with Strategic Higher Ed, continues to offer free small business capacity training. These programs include Intro to Construction Management and Business Essentials for Construction, an innovative-online training platform that covers core competencies such as Operations Management, Marketing and Communications, Finance, Budgeting, Entrepreneurship and Project Management. Intermediate and advanced level classes are taught by industry experts at St. Augustine, College of DuPage, and Elgin Community College.
HACIA U in partnership with Innovation DuPage will also offer a grant funded Owner2CEO Program where individuals can receive a 12-week intensive training specific to owners and managers of construction-related businesses to give their business a competitive advantage.
Interested participants should apply online today at www.haciaworks.org. The Intro to Construction Management, Business Essentials for Construction, and Owner2CEO training programs begin in March.
HACIA U programs are funded by a grant from the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) at no cost to participants.
