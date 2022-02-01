Geltor and NAGASE Specialty Materials Announce Partnership for US Distribution of Biodesigned Personal Care Ingredients
Geltor's biodesign platform and passion for biology provide an exceptional combination to create sustainable, efficacious and highly innovative proteins for the premier skin care market.”ITASCA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nagase Specialty Materials announces a new partnership with Geltor to distribute its sustainable bioactive proteins for personal care. NSM will represent Geltor’s personal care portfolio throughout the United States, including HumaColl21®, the first ever biodesigned vegan human collagen for skincare; Elastapure®, the only bioidentical human elastin ingredient available on the market for skincare, made sustainably using zero human or animal inputs; and Collume®, an award-winning biodesigned collagen and the first 100% animal-free collagen technology designed for unparalleled skincare performance.
“We are very excited to announce our new partnership with Geltor. Their biodesign platform and passion for biology provide an exceptional combination to create sustainable, efficacious and highly innovative proteins for the premier skin care market”, said Mark Dailey, Vice President, Life and Healthcare, NSM. “The Geltor team has developed expansive clinical data and consumer insights and created a powerful basis which links scientific data and discoveries with consumer perceived benefits”.
Dawn Simpson, Geltor’s Director of Sales stated, “Geltor’s customer base in beauty and personal care has been growing steadily since we launched our first biodesigned protein for skincare. NSM’s deep knowledge and relationships across the personal care industry, excellent technical capabilities, and formulation expertise make them an ideal fit to represent the Geltor portfolio. We are thrilled to partner with NSM to further strengthen our presence in the US.”
About Geltor
Geltor is the company igniting what’s possible through biodesign, with the most advanced proteins for beauty and personal care, food and nutrition, and beyond. Through its ingredient technologies, Geltor offers best-in-class innovation and otherwise impossible-to-source bioactives that are uniquely able to respond to changing customer needs at unprecedented speed, precision, and sustainability. Geltor and its growing portfolio of biodesigned hero ingredients have been recognized for their excellence and innovation by industry leaders including CEW, Personal Care Products Council, Society of Cosmetic Chemists, and ICMAD Indie Beauty Innovators Awards. For more information, visit www.geltor.com.
About NAGASE Specialty Materials
NAGASE Specialty Materials aims to drive value for market innovators as a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and manufacturer of chemical products. The company serves industries impacting everyday life around the world: personal care; textiles; coatings; inks; plastics; packaging; automotive; aerospace; household, industrial and institutional; pharmaceutical; and electronics. NAGASE Specialty Materials is committed to adding value to customers’ product development and manufacturing processes with extensive resources to fulfill that commitment. The Itasca Innovation Lab supports R&D and product development by cross-pollinating across suppliers, increasing the speed of innovation.
NAGASE Specialty Materials is part of NAGASE Group, a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE now has 100+ group companies and more than 6,000 team members. Spanning 27 countries and regions, NAGASE connects the world with high-end technologies from Japan and other global specialty chemical suppliers. For more information, visit www.NSM-NA.com.
