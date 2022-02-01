Rental Snowmobile Crash Injures Two Riders in Carroll

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Levi Frye (603) 788-4850 February 1, 2022

Carroll, NH – On Monday, January 31, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a rental snowmobile crash on Primary Trail 102 in the town of Carroll. A 911 call made from the scene reported that the operator of the snowmobile and a passenger were both injured in the crash. First responders from Twin Mountain Fire and EMS and Carroll Police Department, along with a Conservation Officer, responded to the call.

The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Shaya Gold, 21 of Brooklyn, NY and the passenger was identified as Esty Teitelbaum, 19, also of Brooklyn, NY. Both were transported from the scene by rescue personnel to an awaiting ambulance.

The investigation revealed that Gold and Teitelbaum had rented the snowmobile from Northeast Snowmobile Rentals in Gorham and had been out for a day ride. While attempting to navigate a corner on Primary Trail 102, Gold lost control of the snowmobile causing the machine to slide off the side of the trail. The snowmobile rolled over, ejecting both Gold and Teitelbaum over an embankment. This was the first time Gold had operated a snowmobile.

Gold and Teitalbaum were transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare by the Twin Mountain Ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.