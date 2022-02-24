Centaur Training Services provide professional 'Fire Marshal' training
Professional Fire Marshal training that fulfils your businesses legal obligations and makes a significant contribution to fire safety within the workplace.
The Fire Marshal Training programme is crucial to those who need to be fully qualified and compliant with Fire Marshal rules and regulations. ”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centaur provides professional Fire Marshal (fire warden) training that fulfils your businesses legal obligations and makes a significant contribution to fire safety within the workplace.
So, does your business need a fire marshal(s)? The simple answer is yes. Your legal obligations are set out in the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 in England and Wales or the Fire (Scotland) Act 2005 and the associated Fire Safety (Scotland) Regulations 2006, but in short it is a legal requirement to have a designated fire marshal (responsible person) within your business who is trained and qualified to carry out those duties, regardless of the size of your business.
A fire marshal’s responsibilities include carrying out fire risk assessments, creating fire safety and evacuation procedures and taking the appropriate action in the event of a fire.
The tricky question is how many fire marshal's do you require? There are several factors which affect this including: the type of working environment, hazards and how damaging a fire be could on the site, the size of the site and/or the number of floors, the number of employees and visitors on the site and any access or individual mobility issues you may have. It is also important to remember you will require holiday and sickness cover and also make allowance for breaks or shifts if applicable to your business.
Centaur Training Services’ Fire Marshal Training provides candidates with a wide scope of knowledge and understanding of fire awareness within their workplace, giving them the skills required to apply fire prevention protocols and fire safety emergency evacuation procedures. The Fire Marshal qualification gives attendees improved knowledge and understanding of the reason behind fire safety standards and regulations and helps them identify risks within the workplace. It also covers the nature of fire and its progression, associated hazards and risks associated with fire and the control measures that need to be in place to ensure the safety of staff, clients, customers and visitors alike.
Students who gain this Fire Marshal Training qualification will know their own role and understand that fire safety is the responsibility of everyone within the workplace and will recognise the consequences of a fire in any premises.
Upon completion of the Centaur Trainings Services Fire Marshal Training Course, students will be able to identify and describe:
• Fire safety standards
• Fire risk assessments
• Fire extinguishers and their use
• Emergency lighting
• Exit signs
• The nature of fires in the workplace
• The hazards and risks associated with fire in the workplace
• How fire risk is controlled in the workplace
• The principles and practice of fire safety management at work
• How to protect people and property
• The role of the nominated fire warden
• Workplace incident command and control
• Liaising with emergency services on site
The Fire Marshal Training programme is crucial to those who need to be fully qualified and compliant with Fire Marshal rules and regulations. Centaur Training Services can help you calculate how many Fire Marshal's you require and ensure they are fully trained to help protect your premises and your people.
For further information about Centaur Training Services courses go to www.centaurtraining.co.uk/courses
