Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,893 in the last 365 days.

Blue Clarity Selected as Awardee on 1.4B Defense Health Agency Workforce 3.0 Innovation Contract

Blue Clarity is a Customer Experience and IT Strategy women-owned small business headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia. It specializes in Business and Technology Strategy, Innovation Management, and Systems Engineering.

Blue Clarity specializes in Business and Technology Strategy, Innovation Management, and Systems Engineering.

Blue Clarity LLC has been selected as one of three small business awardees on DHA's Workforce 3.0 contract.

Technology is intertwined with almost every aspect of healthcare services. We are honored to be a part of DHA's mission to deliver world-class healthcare services to the U.S. military community.”
— Christine Jung

TYSONS CORNER, VA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Clarity LLC, a leading provider of innovation and enterprise IT services, has been selected as one of three small business awardees on the Defense Heath Agency's (DHA’s) Workforce 3.0 contract. The multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) provides services to the Program Executive Office (PEO) - Defense Healthcare Management Systems (DHMS) in its efforts to deliver world-class health services by leveraging innovative new processes, methods, and best-in-class technologies from the private sector.

“We are excited to partner with DHA on this important work. Technology is intertwined with almost every aspect of healthcare services, from protecting the personal health information of our military and its service members to ensuring they receive best-in-class digital services. We are honored to be a part of DHA's mission to deliver world-class healthcare services to the U.S. military community," said Christine Jung, president of Blue Clarity.

This award acknowledges Blue Clarity's commitment to delivering innovative, agile technology solutions and exceptional service to improve military health services.

About Blue Clarity
Blue Clarity, is a Customer Experience and IT Strategy firm headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA. Blue Clarity blends strategy and analytics with customer insights, design and creative thinking to help federal government and commercial customers discover, implement, and improve their products and services. Connect with us at https://blueclarity.io.

Christine Jung
Blue Clarity, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Blue Clarity Selected as Awardee on 1.4B Defense Health Agency Workforce 3.0 Innovation Contract

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.