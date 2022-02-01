Blue Clarity Selected as Awardee on 1.4B Defense Health Agency Workforce 3.0 Innovation Contract

Blue Clarity specializes in Business and Technology Strategy, Innovation Management, and Systems Engineering.

Blue Clarity LLC has been selected as one of three small business awardees on DHA's Workforce 3.0 contract.

Technology is intertwined with almost every aspect of healthcare services. We are honored to be a part of DHA's mission to deliver world-class healthcare services to the U.S. military community.” — Christine Jung

TYSONS CORNER, VA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Clarity LLC, a leading provider of innovation and enterprise IT services, has been selected as one of three small business awardees on the Defense Heath Agency's (DHA’s) Workforce 3.0 contract. The multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) provides services to the Program Executive Office (PEO) - Defense Healthcare Management Systems (DHMS) in its efforts to deliver world-class health services by leveraging innovative new processes, methods, and best-in-class technologies from the private sector.

“We are excited to partner with DHA on this important work. Technology is intertwined with almost every aspect of healthcare services, from protecting the personal health information of our military and its service members to ensuring they receive best-in-class digital services. We are honored to be a part of DHA's mission to deliver world-class healthcare services to the U.S. military community," said Christine Jung, president of Blue Clarity.

This award acknowledges Blue Clarity's commitment to delivering innovative, agile technology solutions and exceptional service to improve military health services.

About Blue Clarity

Blue Clarity, is a Customer Experience and IT Strategy firm headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA. Blue Clarity blends strategy and analytics with customer insights, design and creative thinking to help federal government and commercial customers discover, implement, and improve their products and services. Connect with us at https://blueclarity.io.