Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,986 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Clyde Rivers Honored for Creating Black History

Dr. Clyde Rivers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Clyde Rivers, the founder of I Change Nations and Civility for All movement, enthroned in Ghana, West Africa as a development King at Large for the Throne of Ekumfi Kuotukwa.

This new magazine started by Dr. Will Moreland is called iDominate speakers' magazine. This is the first edition with the top 25 people to watch in 2022 for their dominance and impact around the world. This magazine is acknowledging people for creating black history. "This is truly an honor to be acknowledged for Creating Black History with my Civility for All global movement. We have had the privilege of honoring people in over 120 countries for creating and raising the standard of Civility in their Respective countries, states Dr. Clyde Rivers. "Dr. Will Moreland states, "there are not many people on the planet that are making more of an impact on humanity than Dr. Clyde Rivers, for bringing Civility to world leaders and communities around the world to make the world a better place for all. This iDominate magazine will continue to highlight the best of the best every year for their contributions and creating Black history for generations to come and read about the impact forever. This magazine has opened a new door for all to see."

Dr. Christine Kozachuk
EGWI Media Department
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Clyde Rivers Honored for Creating Black History

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.