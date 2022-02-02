Dr. Clyde Rivers Honored for Creating Black History
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Clyde Rivers, the founder of I Change Nations and Civility for All movement, enthroned in Ghana, West Africa as a development King at Large for the Throne of Ekumfi Kuotukwa.
This new magazine started by Dr. Will Moreland is called iDominate speakers' magazine. This is the first edition with the top 25 people to watch in 2022 for their dominance and impact around the world. This magazine is acknowledging people for creating black history. "This is truly an honor to be acknowledged for Creating Black History with my Civility for All global movement. We have had the privilege of honoring people in over 120 countries for creating and raising the standard of Civility in their Respective countries, states Dr. Clyde Rivers. "Dr. Will Moreland states, "there are not many people on the planet that are making more of an impact on humanity than Dr. Clyde Rivers, for bringing Civility to world leaders and communities around the world to make the world a better place for all. This iDominate magazine will continue to highlight the best of the best every year for their contributions and creating Black history for generations to come and read about the impact forever. This magazine has opened a new door for all to see."
Dr. Christine Kozachuk
This new magazine started by Dr. Will Moreland is called iDominate speakers' magazine. This is the first edition with the top 25 people to watch in 2022 for their dominance and impact around the world. This magazine is acknowledging people for creating black history. "This is truly an honor to be acknowledged for Creating Black History with my Civility for All global movement. We have had the privilege of honoring people in over 120 countries for creating and raising the standard of Civility in their Respective countries, states Dr. Clyde Rivers. "Dr. Will Moreland states, "there are not many people on the planet that are making more of an impact on humanity than Dr. Clyde Rivers, for bringing Civility to world leaders and communities around the world to make the world a better place for all. This iDominate magazine will continue to highlight the best of the best every year for their contributions and creating Black history for generations to come and read about the impact forever. This magazine has opened a new door for all to see."
Dr. Christine Kozachuk
EGWI Media Department
email us here