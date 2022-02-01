ChiLin Global Fiduciary Services Ltd Selects PFS-PAXUS
DOUGLAS, UNITED KINGDOM, ISLE OF MAN, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Fund Systems (PFS), the leading provider of global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that ChiLin Global Fiduciary Services Ltd (‘ChiLin Global’), a Mauritius based specialist international professional services firm and full-service fund administration provider, has selected the PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its third-party fund administration business operations.
ChiLin Global specialises in providing customized and value-added services to meet its clients’ needs. In addition to fund administration services, ChiLin Global offers fund registration and licensing, company management and various outsourcing services. PFS-PAXUS will provide ChiLin Global with a complete back-office fund accounting, multi-currency, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency solution in a single, automated and fully integrated system for the administration of its investment funds.
Following an extensive and detailed procurement project seeking a fund administration system to assist the growth of its rapidly expanding third-party fund services business, ChiLin Global selected PFS-PAXUS, opting for the full SaaS cloud deployment model which allows PFS’ clients to benefit from a fully secure vendor hosted solution. ChiLin staff will be able to access PFS-PAXUS from any laptop or PC anywhere in the world, secure in the knowledge all data is managed 24/7 in a highly secure environment, and all upgrades, DRP and ongoing maintenance are taken care of by PFS’ experts.
Commenting upon the successful selection of PFS-PAXUS by ChiLin Global, Paul Kneen CEO of Pacific Fund Systems, added:
“We are delighted to welcome ChiLin Global Fiduciary Services Ltd to our global customer base and look forward to supporting their individual growth objectives as the latest client of our award winning, total fund administration software solution, PFS-PAXUS.’’
Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$1tn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.
