Sahara Group promotes Random Acts of Kindness, urges global participation

Nicolas Mignot, CFO, Sahara Energy Resources, Geneva

Random Acts of Kindness will be the focus of Sahara Group this February promoting spontaneous acts geared towards bringing energy to the lives of beneficiaries.

February elicits so much excitement for us at Sahara as we ride on the prevalent love theme surrounding Valentine’s Day to lend our voice to issues that can transform the world”
— Nicolas Mignot, CFO, Sahara Energy Resources Int'l (Geneva)
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Random Acts of Kindness will be the focus of leading energy conglomerate, Sahara Group this February as the energy giant moves to promote spontaneous and thoughtful acts geared towards bringing energy to the lives of beneficiaries.

Sahara Group has since 2018 devoted the month of February to highlighting critical societal issues and amplifying the need for relentless and collaborative approach towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in developing economies.

Nicolas Mignot, Chief Financial Officer, Sahara Energy Resources Int’l (Geneva), said the #RandomActsOfKindness campaign will seek to make a difference by leveraging the positive impact of unplanned interventions on mental and physical health.

“February elicits so much excitement for us at Sahara as we ride on the prevalent love theme surrounding Valentine’s Day to lend our voice to issues that can transform and make the world a better place for everyone. We usually implement each year’s theme across our locations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, sometimes working with regional and global partners. This year, we will be spreading Random Acts of Kindness with the sincere hope of transforming lives. We urge everyone to join us and share their acts of kindness moments with us on Twitter and Instagram by tagging @iamsaharagroup,” Mignot said.

Some acts of kindness that will feature during the month include promoting tree planting/water and energy conservation, sending surprise lunch and gifts to health workers, sending thank you cards to teachers, reaching out to the homeless, orphanages, and Senior Citizens, volunteering to teach/mentor, giving monetary donations to support fledgling entrepreneurs and small businesses, and donating books, clothes, shoes and toys, among others.

Noting that the world could do with a “huge dose of kindness” as the fight against covid-19 pandemic continues, Mignot added: “this is a good time to light up downcast faces with smiles, pull up bowed knees with care and set dreams alight with generous giving. Regardless of how you choose to demonstrate your acts of kindness this February, Sahara is urging everyone to make this a way of life, leaving no one behind.”

In 2018, Sahara Group launched an initiative to shift the focus of Valentine’s Day from a one-day event to a month-long activity aimed at taking the celebration of love to the level of giving more attention to serious global issues.

The #GreenLove initiative was the maiden theme for 2018 and the focus was on promoting environmental preservation and protection. In 2019, #PinkLove campaign zeroed in on increasing cancer awareness. The 2020 campaign, #CleanLoveFeb targeted awareness creation and targeted messaging to people caught in the web of substance abuse.

Last year, Sahara celebrated #ReachOutThisValentine, urging concerted efforts towards cushioning the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and galvanizing more sustainable interventions through a “global coalition of responders”.

Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Sahara Group promotes Random Acts of Kindness, urges global participation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
Company/Organization
Sahara Group
7A OLUWA ROAD, IKOYI
LAGOS, 2341
Nigeria
+234 1 279 3811
Visit Newsroom
About

Sahara Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 38 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Sahara is a dynamic leader in various energy sub-sectors via its power (generation and distribution), downstream, midstream and upstream businesses in key regional and global markets.Sahara continues to explore new frontiers; creating innovative and sustainable ways of bringing energy to life through the unparalleled talent of the men and women who embody Sahara’s irrepressible spirit.Sahara Group is a member of the World Economic Forum - Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) where it collaborates with other leading global stakeholders to steer the course of transparency and integrity in international business practices. Sahara is also a foremost global promoter of the Sustainable Development Goals; giving wings to aspirations through the Sahara Foundation which coordinates the Group’s Corporate Citizenship interventions in education, health, capacity building, environmental protection and youth empowerment, among others.

http://www.sahara-group.com

More From This Author
Sahara Group promotes Random Acts of Kindness, urges global participation
Asharami Energy exceeds industry target with 2 million LTI-free man-hours
Sahara Group’s 2020 Sustainability Report highlights Growth, Innovation
View All Stories From This Author