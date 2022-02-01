Cost Effective Solutions Boost The Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in equipment failure rates and cost benefits of repairing old equipment rather than disposing of them are expected to drive the consumer electronics repair and maintenance industry. The branded and non-branded low-cost products regularly flood the market and need repair in some time as they are made with poor quality material or due to regular maintenance. Consumer electronics repair and maintenance market trends include companies now taking a different approach, which is building products that could be easily repaired for use as fixing an issue in a gadget is always a cost-effective solution than buying a new one, thereby enhancing the trust of the customer. Customers tend to buy and refer the products of the company that offers repair manual, spare parts and provide assistance and guidance on fixing the product. Apple has begun assembling the older iPhone in India. Companies like iFixit and Repair Cafe are bringing people together to work for repairing devices. The European Commission is all set to discuss eco-design regulation for smartphones from 2021, including access to spare parts and repair information. According to the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market forecast, an increase in equipment failure rates and cost benefits of repairing old equipment is promoting the market.

The global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market size is expected to grow from $7.98 billion in 2021 to $8.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The consumer electronics repair and maintenance market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Western Europe was the largest region in the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market. The regions covered in the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Major players covered in the global consumer electronics repair and maintenance industry are Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc, Electronix Services, iCracked Inc, Mendtronix Inc, Moduslink Global Solutions, MicroFirst Gaming Inc, Quest International, Inc, The Cableshoppe Inc, uBreakiFix, B2X CARE SOLUTIONS GMBH, Redington Services and Repair World Direct.

TBRC’s global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market report is segmented by type into loudspeakers and sound bars, microphones, amplifiers and mixers, music players and other devices, televisions, video players, video cameras, by service type into in-warranty, out of warranty, by end user into industrial and commercial, residential.

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Loudspeakers and Sound Bars, Microphones, Amplifiers and Mixers, Music players and other devices, Televisions, Video Players, Video Cameras), By Service Type (In-warranty, Out of Warranty), By End User (Industrial and commercial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a consumer electronics repair and maintenance market overview, forecast consumer electronics repair and maintenance market size and growth for the whole market, consumer electronics repair and maintenance market segments, geographies, consumer electronics repair and maintenance market trends, consumer electronics repair and maintenance market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

