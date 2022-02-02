Ibuprofen Market Size Worth USD 112.3 Million by 2028 | CAGR: 2.7%
North America will provide lucrative opportunities for growth based on sales in the ibuprofen market share and will hold a share of 29%.BANGALORE, INDIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ibuprofen market size is estimated to be worth US$ 96 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 112.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Key drivers of the ibuprofen market include the expanding pharmaceutical production and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, kidney disease, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, etc.
Further, the usage of advanced technologies in drug development is expected to propel the growth of the ibuprofen market in the coming years.
𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀:
Pharmaceutical companies are increasing production costs and investing heavily in research and development initiatives in order to beat the globalized competition. Ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug that has huge demand and the potential to generate high-profit margins. Moreover, the prevalence of a wide variety of diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, kidney problems among all age groups especially in the older generation is driving the demand for ibuprofen which is used for reducing pain and inflammation. Thus the ever-expanding production base of pharmaceutical companies and universal prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth of the ibuprofen market during the forecast period.
𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:
The rise in technological advancements in drug discovery will create huge potential for market growth in the future. Researchers are using supercomputing and artificial intelligence for the accurate detection of chemical compounds. This has made the entire drug discovery system more effective and time-saving. Automation, imaging hardware, and software are being used in drug development to facilitate faster identification and enhanced screening. Thus the usage of advanced technologies in drug development will drive the growth of the ibuprofen market during the forecast period.
𝗜𝗯𝘂𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:
Based on type, the USP segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the ibuprofen market share during the forecast period and will hold a share of 65%.
𝗜𝗯𝘂𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
Based on application, the tablet segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the ibuprofen market share and will hold a share of 46%.
𝗜𝗯𝘂𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:
Based on region, Asia-pacific will lead on a production basis with China being the largest supplier at a market share of 48% and India at 30%. On the other hand, North America will provide lucrative opportunities for growth based on sales in the ibuprofen market share and will hold a share of 29%. Europe is the second-largest at 26%.
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰:
The authors of this study have enlightened the readers on the rise and effect of the Covid-19 outbreak on the development. They have investigated the changes brought about in the demand/supply side, consumption, supply chain, and sales/manufacturing. The readers will get familiar with the measures that have helped the key players to bring the Ibuprofen market back to the pre-covid levels.
𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 & 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀:
In this segment of the report, the specialists have delved into the key growth opportunities that are likely to emerge. This will aid the key players to simplify complex issues related to business and frame future strategies to compete in this competitive environment. This section will certainly assist the players to boldly position their business.
𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
➣USP
➣EP
𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
➣Tablet
➣Capsule
➣Suspension
➣Others
𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀
➣Xinhua Pharmaceutical
➣IOLCP
➣Granules Biocause
➣Strides Shasun
➣BASF
➣SI Group
➣Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical
➣Hisoar
