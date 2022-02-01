Cardiovascular Associates of America Partners with Industry Veteran, Suzette Jaskie
Jaskie Brings Two Decades of Cardiovascular Services Leadership to CVAUSA
I’ve known Suzette for 20 years and have the highest admiration for her skills, knowledge, passion, and expertise. We look forward to her making an immediate impact at CVAUSA.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Suzette Jaskie as a senior strategic advisor effective immediately. Ms. Jaskie will consult for CVAUSA providing advice on strategic service line growth, development and performance as well as physician engagement and management. Jaskie will work closely with CVAUSA’s chief executive officer, Tim Attebery, along with the physician and administrative leaders of the CVAUSA network.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
“We are thrilled to have Suzette as a strategic advisor. I’ve known Suzette for 20 years and have the highest admiration for her skills, knowledge, passion, and expertise. She is very accomplished and well-known in the cardiovascular services community, and we look forward to her making an immediate impact at CVAUSA,” said Tim Attebery, CVAUSA chief executive officer. “Suzette’s contributions and advice will significantly enhance CVAUSA’s ability to achieve its mission: empowering cardiovascular specialists to transform patient care.”
“I am excited to work with Tim and the CVAUSA team,” said Suzette Jaskie, senior strategic advisor, CVAUSA. “CVAUSA’s vision is very compelling and timely. I believe there’s a tremendous opportunity for cardiologists and other cardiovascular specialists to lead an effort to provide more value for patients, hospitals, payors, and self-insured employers. I look forward to applying my insights in support of the CVAUSA network.”
Suzette has held many prominent positions in healthcare including vice president of the Cardiovascular Service Line at Ascension Wisconsin. At Ascension, Suzette was responsible for the operating structure across 22 hospitals and associated clinics. Prior to that, Suzette was senior vice president, Clinical, Regulatory and Medical Affairs at Corindus Vascular Robotics. Additionally, Suzette was President of MedAxiom Consulting, establishing cardiovascular specific management, operations and financial services and solutions.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
