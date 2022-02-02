Antacid Market Size Worth USD 7835.8 Million by 2028 | CAGR: 3.3%
Asia-pacific holds the largest market share at 35% and will provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the antacids market share.BANGALORE, INDIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antacids market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6448.9 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7835.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Key drivers of the antacids market include the growing cases of Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Diseases(GERD) across the globe.
Moreover, poor lifestyle choices and the increasing prevalence of obesity, acid reflux, heartburn are all expected to contribute to the growth of the antacids market. The increasing penetration of eCommerce and the side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is driving the growth of the market.
𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗚𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼-𝗘𝘀𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝘂𝘅 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀(𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗱) 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗲:
Gastro-Esophageal Reflux disease is a common condition that causes reflux of stomach contents into the esophagus causing acidity, irritation, pain, and other gastric problems. This situation is more prevalent among the elderly population. Antacids give fast relief as they neutralize the acids and clear out the esophagus lining thereby protecting it against gastric acids. Thus increasing cases of GERD especially among the elderly population will drive the growth of the antacids market during the forecast period.
𝗣𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗻, 𝗢𝗯𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗔𝗰𝗶𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝘂𝘅:
Improper sleep patterns, lack of exercise, poor diet, and deskbound jobs are all contributing to sedentary lifestyles. This increases obesity which in turn leads to recurring acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion problems. In fact, these common conditions have increased significantly over the last decade. Thus poor lifestyles choices and increasing prevalence of obesity, acid reflux is leading to increasing demand for antacids ultimately driving the growth of the antacids market during the forecast period.
𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗡𝗼𝗻-𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗶-𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴𝘀
The increasing penetration of e-commerce has led to a spurt in the growth of online medicine providers. Antacids are easily available via online retail channels. Anti-inflammatory drugs or painkillers cause several side effects in the form of stomach upsets and other gastric problems. These drugs can be taken with antacids in order to ease the pain. Thus increasing e-Commerce penetration and the growing side effects of NSAIDs will accelerate the growth of the antacids market during the forecast period.
𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻: Based on region, Asia-pacific holds the largest market share at 35% and will provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the antacids market share due to the presence of key market players, rising income levels, consumer awareness, and expanding medical infrastructure. North and Europe together hold a total share of 55%.
𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲: Based on product type, the proton pump inhibitor holds the largest share of 50% and will provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the antacids market share during the forecast period.
𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Based on application, the OTC drug is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the antacids market share.
In this segment of the report, the specialists have delved into the key growth opportunities that are likely to emerge. This will aid the key players to simplify complex issues related to business and frame future strategies to compete in this competitive environment. This section will certainly assist the players to boldly position their business.
𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
➣Proton Pump Inhibitor
➣H2 Antagonist
➣Acid Neutralizers
𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
➣OTC Drug
➣Rx Drug
𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀
➣AstraZeneca
➣Takeda Pharmaceutical
➣Pfizer
➣Reckitt Benckiser
➣Bayer
➣Procter＆Gamble
➣GlaxoSmithKline
➣Johnson＆Johnson
➣CONBA
➣Xiuzheng Pharma
➣Sanofi
➣Bausch Health
➣CR SANJIU
➣Reddy's Laboratories
