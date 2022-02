Antacid Market Size Worth USD 7835.8 Million by 2028 | CAGR: 3.3%

Antacid Market Size by Product Type, Application, Region

Asia-pacific holds the largest market share at 35% and will provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the antacids market share.

BANGALORE, INDIA, February 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global antacids market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6448.9 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7835.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Key drivers of the antacids market include the growing cases of Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Diseases(GERD) across the globe.Moreover, poor lifestyle choices and the increasing prevalence of obesity, acid reflux, heartburn are all expected to contribute to the growth of the antacids market. The increasing penetration of eCommerce and the side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is driving the growth of the market.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐—”๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-21G9536/Antacid ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—–๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ข๐—ณ ๐—š๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ-๐—˜๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜€(๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ) ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ:Gastro-Esophageal Reflux disease is a common condition that causes reflux of stomach contents into the esophagus causing acidity, irritation, pain, and other gastric problems. This situation is more prevalent among the elderly population. Antacids give fast relief as they neutralize the acids and clear out the esophagus lining thereby protecting it against gastric acids. Thus increasing cases of GERD especially among the elderly population will drive the growth of the antacids market during the forecast period.๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐˜†๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ข๐—ณ ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ป, ๐—ข๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜๐˜†, ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜ :Improper sleep patterns, lack of exercise, poor diet, and deskbound jobs are all contributing to sedentary lifestyles. This increases obesity which in turn leads to recurring acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion problems. In fact, these common conditions have increased significantly over the last decade. Thus poor lifestyles choices and increasing prevalence of obesity, acid reflux is leading to increasing demand for antacids ultimately driving the growth of the antacids market during the forecast period.๐—˜๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ ๐—˜๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ข๐—ณ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐—ป-๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—”๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ-๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐——๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ด๐˜€The increasing penetration of e-commerce has led to a spurt in the growth of online medicine providers. Antacids are easily available via online retail channels. Anti-inflammatory drugs or painkillers cause several side effects in the form of stomach upsets and other gastric problems. These drugs can be taken with antacids in order to ease the pain. Thus increasing e-Commerce penetration and the growing side effects of NSAIDs will accelerate the growth of the antacids market during the forecast period.๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜†: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-21G9536/Antacid ๐—”๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป: Based on region, Asia-pacific holds the largest market share at 35% and will provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the antacids market share due to the presence of key market players, rising income levels, consumer awareness, and expanding medical infrastructure. North and Europe together hold a total share of 55%.๐—”๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒ: Based on product type, the proton pump inhibitor holds the largest share of 50% and will provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the antacids market share during the forecast period.๐—”๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป: Based on application, the OTC drug is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the antacids market share.In this segment of the report, the specialists have delved into the key growth opportunities that are likely to emerge. This will aid the key players to simplify complex issues related to business and frame future strategies to compete in this competitive environment. This section will certainly assist the players to boldly position their business.๐—ฉ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜„ ๐—™๐˜‚๐—น๐—น ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-21G9536/antacid ๐—•๐˜† ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒโžฃProton Pump InhibitorโžฃH2 AntagonistโžฃAcid Neutralizers๐—•๐˜† ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ปโžฃOTC DrugโžฃRx Drug๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€โžฃAstraZenecaโžฃTakeda PharmaceuticalโžฃPfizerโžฃReckitt BenckiserโžฃBayerโžฃProcter๏ผ†GambleโžฃGlaxoSmithKlineโžฃJohnson๏ผ†JohnsonโžฃCONBAโžฃXiuzheng PharmaโžฃSanofiโžฃBausch HealthโžฃCR SANJIUโžฃReddy's Laboratories๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฟ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€:Ibuprofen Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-28E9344/ibuprofen Ibuprofen API Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12X6333/global-ibuprofen-api-sales Delta Damascone Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-0J465/delta-damascone Almotriptan Malate API Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-11Q7767/global-and-japan-almotriptan-malate-api Choline Fenofibrate API Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-31K7458/global-and-united-states-choline-fenofibrate-api Posaconazole API Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39S8061/global-posaconazole-api Famotidine API Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17F6223/global-famotidine-api Sodium Bicarbonate Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1625/global-sodium-bicarbonate Dexlansoprazole API Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-20V5956/global-dexlansoprazole-api