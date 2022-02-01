Healthcare IT Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2030

Healthcare IT Market was pegged at $141.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to garner $297.49 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2016 to 2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare IT market is divided on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. The healthcare provider solutions segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for more than six-tenths of the market in 2016. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The global healthcare IT market report provides detailed analysis of the major market players such as McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., United Healthcare Group, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Oracle Corporation, Infor, Inc.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment held the largest healthcare IT market share in 2020, while healthcare payer solutions segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2030.

• By end user, the healthcare providers segment held the largest market share in 2020 while healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2030.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. On the other hand, North America is expected to lead the market over the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into healthcare providers, healthcare, and payers. The healthcare providers segment held the lion’s share in 2016, contributing nearly three-fourths of the market. Moreover, the market is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the study period. On the other hand, the other segments are projected to show a gradual growth through 2022.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2016, contributing more than two-fifths of the total market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.3% through 2022.

