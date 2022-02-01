Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,976 in the last 365 days.

Offender Who Had Walked Away from Bakersfield Reentry Facility Apprehended

BAKERSFIELD — Agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Correctional Safety arrested Michael Scallion just before 7 p.m. today at an apartment complex in Bakersfield.

Scallion had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Bakersfield on Saturday, Jan. 29. He was arrested without incident and transported to North Kern State Prison. His case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Scallion, 34, was admitted from Kern County on Sept. 27, 2021, to serve two years for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and was scheduled to be released in July. He had been housed in the MCRP since Dec. 20, 2021.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov

You just read:

Offender Who Had Walked Away from Bakersfield Reentry Facility Apprehended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.