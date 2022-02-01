Offender Who Had Walked Away from Bakersfield Reentry Facility Apprehended

BAKERSFIELD — Agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Correctional Safety arrested Michael Scallion just before 7 p.m. today at an apartment complex in Bakersfield.

Scallion had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Bakersfield on Saturday, Jan. 29. He was arrested without incident and transported to North Kern State Prison. His case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Scallion, 34, was admitted from Kern County on Sept. 27, 2021, to serve two years for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and was scheduled to be released in July. He had been housed in the MCRP since Dec. 20, 2021.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov