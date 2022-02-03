Rensa Games Completes Fundraise and Announces SOMA.finance Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyodai Technologies, Inc. announced that it has closed its pre-seed funding round for Rensa Games™. Rensa Games is a platform for video game development and distribution built on the Ethereum blockchain, featuring automated content licensing and real-time payments for digital asset creators and independent game developers.
Rensa Games’ public alpha platform will launch at the annual ETHDenver event on February 18, featuring original games for purchase on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. Game access will be represented by tokenized licenses that can be resold between users. These Non-Fungible Games™ perform real-time revenue and royalty distributions to the game’s developers, content creators, and contributors.
“The early focus in the blockchain gaming space has been ‘Play to Earn.’ Our ethos is ‘Build to Earn,’” said Anthony Apollo, Founder and CEO. “We're launching a platform to reputationally and financially recognize the value generated by game developers and content creators. The opportunities for decentralized intellectual property management have never been bigger."
Rensa Games also announced a partnership with SOMA.finance, the first compliant multi-asset DEX and issuance platform for tokenized equities, crypto assets, STOs, and NFTs. Rensa Games’ founding team has deep experience with security tokens, and anticipates hosting equity crowdfunding offerings on its platform this year through Regulation Crowdfunding. Through this partnership, players and community members could invest in their favorite independent studios, vote on key development decisions, and share in a game’s future success.
“We were impressed with the founders’ thoroughness when we worked together previously in the tokenized security arena, and look forward to the implementation of similar equity offerings for video games,” said William Heyn, Founder and CEO of Tritaurian Capital and Co-Founder of SOMA.finance. “We also believe large publishers may use this as a way to open abandoned franchises for fan collaboration through fractional ownership.”
More details about Rensa Games will be available soon. To stay up-to-date, you can register at https://www.rensa.games/ and subscribe to the company’s official social media channels.
Website: https://www.rensa.games/
Press Contact: finalboss@rensa.games
Disclaimer
This communication is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this press release should be construed as investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendation with respect to any securities. None of Kyodai Technologies Inc., Rensa Games, Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated, SOMA Finance, LLC nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees make any recommendation or endorsement whatsoever regarding any securities through this press release. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell, a distribution, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Offerings of securities are only made through private placement memoranda and associated offering documents for each offering. These private placement memoranda will contain specific details of fees paid to Kyodai Technologies Inc., Rensa Games, or any partners, and should be reviewed in detail before investing. Any digital securities offered on the Rensa Games platform, or through its partners, are only suitable for prospective investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risks associated with private investments, including the risk of complete loss of their investment.
About SOMA.finance
SOMA.finance is the world’s first hybrid decentralized marketplace for digital assets, compliant digital securities, and NFTs. As a joint venture between DeFi Platform MANTRA DAO and FINRA licensed broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, SOMA will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including STOs and NFTs, and permissionless regulated AMM.
About Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated
Tritaurian Capital (https://www.tritauriancapital.com) is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA (https://www.finra.org) and SIPC (https://www.sipc.org). Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available at https://files.brokercheck.finra.org/firm/firm_45500.pdf. Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transferability, transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.
