Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,894 in the last 365 days.

SmartKarrot and Success Chain Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership combines SmartKarrot's next-gen, innovative customer success technology with Success Chain's high-impact, sustainable customer success services.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartKarrot and Success Chain are pleased to announce today that they have entered into a global strategic partnership.

The SmartKarrot – Success Chain partnership brings together deep skills in customer success technology and services to unlock the full potential of customer success transformations and place customer-centric B2B organizations on the best path to sustainable, scalable success.

SmartKarrot’s next-gen customer success technology empowers businesses with intelligence-driven innovations to drive predictable and repeatable success from onboarding to advocacy. Success Chain’s high-impact customer success programs help build, optimize, and scale sustainable customer success organizations, processes, and outcomes. Together, their unique capabilities fill a market need by seamlessly bringing together all the tools, services, and support companies need to transform customer success.

“Success Chain’s services around change management and CS consulting complement the SmartKarrot platform,” said Prithwi Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of SmartKarrot. “This will provide SmartKarrot customers access to these services at all stages of their CS journey.”

“As customer success is booming, we are sure that our partnership will generate complementary added value for the CS community,” said Sue Nabeth Moore, Co-founder of Success Chain.

ABOUT SMARTKARROT

SmartKarrot is a modern, intelligence-driven customer success platform to help B2B organizations manage and grow their customer portfolio. Customer-centric enterprises and SMBs across industries use it to grow their NRR by driving successful onboarding, adoption, engagement, retention, renewal, upsell, and revenue growth at scale. For more information, visit https://www.smartkarrot.com.

ABOUT SUCCESS CHAIN

Success Chain helps businesses build high-impact, scalable, customer success programs through expert consulting, coaching, and training services. It empowers companies and customers to achieve mutual success and accelerate results through collaborative customer success, user adoption, and change management methodologies. For more information, visit https://www.successchain.net.

Jyothi Tulasi
SmartKarrot
800370021
jyothi@smartkarrot.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

SmartKarrot and Success Chain Announce Strategic Partnership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.