Changes to Nanakuli Contraflow limits will be permanent

Jan 31, 2022

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of new permanent limits for the Nanakuli Contraflow. The new limits for the westbound PM contraflow on Farrington Highway are from Laumania Avenue to Haleakala Avenue.

HDOT announced a test of the adjusted contraflow earlier this month. Resulting public comment was overwhelmingly in favor of the new limits, with 28 emails and two phone calls requesting the change in the contraflow become permanent.

The Nanakuli Contraflow was implemented in 2017 to reduce the impacts of road construction on the Nanakuli and Waianae communities. The contraflow operates on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Times may be adjusted pending traffic conditions.

