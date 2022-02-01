Butterfly Valve Aircraft Turbocharger Market by Platform (Heavyweight Aircraft and Lightweight Aircraft) 2030

The global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market is experiencing a significant growth due to increased usage of air transportation.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market is experiencing a significant growth due to increased usage of air transportation. Aircraft turbocharger is compressor that pumps compressed air into an internal combustion (IC) engine of aircraft. A butterfly valve is a quarter-turn rotational motion valve, which is used to stop, regulate, and start flow. Further, butterfly valve has a disc which is mounted on a rotating shaft which when fully closed completely blocks the line or opened at right angle allows the flow of fuel in the engine through turbocharger. Moreover, turbochargers can either increase the aircraft output power, or maintain the optimal output with respect to increase in aircraft’s altitude.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Rajay Parts LLC, Victor Aviation Service Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH, PBS Velka Bites a.s., and BorgWarner Inc.

Surge in investment in the aviation industry, increase in demand for forced induction device, and rise in adoption of hybrid & downsized engines are the factors that drive the global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market. However, high maintenance cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growing stringency in emission regulations and popularity of turbocharged gasoline direct injection technology greater fuel efficiency in vehicles present new pathways in the industry.

Governments have been developing infrastructure to meet the demand for growing air passenger traffic & aircraft fleet as well as to cater the requirements of passengers. For instance, in 2018, London City Airport (an airport in London) spent approx. 900,000 to install interconnected sensor network and data hub to track the flow of passengers at airport. This installation is mainly focused around the 5G network. Also, in 2019, Vodafone (a multinational telecommunication company with headquarters located in London, UK), installed its 5G network at Gatwick Airport (an airport in London). Recently, in December 2019, Airport Authority of India (AAI) revealed its plans to develop country’s first three water aerodromes in Andaman & Nicobar (a union territory of India). Moreover, the Government of India is planning to invest 1.83 billion USD by 2026, in airport infrastructure & aviation services development in the country. Such surge in investment in the aviation industry is expected to boost the global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market.

Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 has impacted the manufacturing process of aircraft turbocharger manufacturers.

Aircraft manufacturing process is obstructed due to lack of workforce caused by the government initiatives in the wake of COVID-19.

Aircraft turbocharger manufacturers are facing short time operational issues due to supply chain interruption due government regulations on transport of heavy equipment during COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines are grounded by authorities to restrict passenger movement around the world to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

