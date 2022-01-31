PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation seeking public input

CANADA, January 31 - Island residents and visitors are invited to participate in a survey to help develop a strategic plan for the provincial museums system.

The strategic plan will provide direction on the seven provincial museums, inform future investments in the system and strengthen the heritage sector across Prince Edward Island.

“Our provincial museum and heritage system is at a crossroads. We need the input of Islanders and visitors in order to move forward,” said Matthew McRae, Executive Director of the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “We want to know what experiences, exhibitions and programs will best help Islanders and visitors build meaningful connections to our amazing human and natural heritage.”

To complete the survey and for more information, visit: Development of a Strategic Plan for the Provincial Museums System. Individuals can also complete the survey at any provincial public library across the province.

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, February 28 at 5 p.m.

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca