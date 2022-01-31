Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,827 in the last 365 days.

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation seeking public input

CANADA, January 31 - Island residents and visitors are invited to participate in a survey to help develop a strategic plan for the provincial museums system.

The strategic plan will provide direction on the seven provincial museums, inform future investments in the system and strengthen the heritage sector across Prince Edward Island. 

“Our provincial museum and heritage system is at a crossroads. We need the input of Islanders and visitors in order to move forward,” said Matthew McRae, Executive Director of the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “We want to know what experiences, exhibitions and programs will best help Islanders and visitors build meaningful connections to our amazing human and natural heritage.”

To complete the survey and for more information, visit: Development of a Strategic Plan for the Provincial Museums System. Individuals can also complete the survey at any provincial public library across the province. 

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, February 28 at 5 p.m.

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation seeking public input

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.