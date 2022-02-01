Affordable Reverse Take-Over (RTO) solutions private co to OTC Markets public co by Mina Mar Group

Taking private company public via RTO reverse take over affordable economical solutions. From $99,500 complete turn key package

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach, February 1, 2022 Mina Mar Group www.minamargroup.com (MMG) a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and Investor Relations (IR) firm proudly announces in concert with the new market making rules affordable RTO solutions for companies looking to enter public markets.

“Last year has been quite challenging for many OTC issuers with the new rules that came into effect after some 30 odd years namely the 15c211 Rule; and by some estimates approximately 2500 companies ending up in the OTC “expert market” for one reason or another. We at MMG see challenges as opportunities. Simply put, the expert market is an already trading OTC company which did not or does not want to comply with full disclosure requirements governing public companies. Your private company by simply filing its current business plan, officers and directors CV and other info, can acquire an expert co, have MMG complete all the paperwork, file it with one of the market makers we work with and do the name change on the expert co name to your establishment (if you wish). In approximately 90 to 120 days you can own a fully current fully trading OTC or SEC reporting co for a fraction of the price of buying an already existing OTC shell.

For example, and due to current economic conditions and recent rule changes public co fetch upwards of $500,000 plus soft costs. ! Anyone looking to enter the financial markets must count on other soft costs which can sometimes overshadow the original had cost investment. MMG turnkey solutions start at a fraction of the traditional RTO" concluded MMG CEO Miro Zecevic

https://www.minamargroup.com/affordable-reverse-takeover-rto-solutions-to-take-your-company-public/

Or contact us through an email: corporate@minamargroup.com.

In other company news and event’s:

At MMG we are building a small LLC investment club exclusively for OTC Markets traders. Ideally positioned for those traders that are upside down, where the issuer is cooperating transparent current in all their filings with no toxic financing. If you are interested in learning more please drop us an email corporate@minamargroup.com or call our office and inquire about the LLC investment club info. Please see https://www.minamargroup.com/club

About Mina Mar Group:

Mina Mar Marketing Group Inc. (MMMG) http://www.minamargroup.net/ is a privately held company offering Investor Relations (IR) services and a full-service media solution marketing group with strategy and in advertising, broadcasting and financial industries while delivering everyday values via creative and targeted solutions through many aspects of the industry. Mina Mar Group (MMG) http://www.minamargroup.com/ a full range of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Investor Relations (IR) services for companies quoted on OTC Markets, NASDAQ and NYSE. Mina Mar Group's services range from full service Investor Communication, Investor Relations, Awareness, Strategic Consulting, Performance Improvement's and more. To find out more about MMG's presence and our focus on OTC based companies please visit our website http://www.minamargroup.com/

The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable such as https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/sec-penny-stocks-sears-blockbuster-luckin-coffee-online-broker-otc-2021-09 and https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/ellenoff-going-dark.pdf but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. The owner, publisher, editor and their associates are not responsible for errors and omissions. They may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. Any opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. MMG encourages readers and investors to supplement the information in these reports with independent research and other professional advice. All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled, or is available from public sources and MMG makes no representations, warranties or guarantees as to the accuracy or completeness of the disclosure by the profiled companies or the information contained herein. MMG and its affiliates are not registered investment advisors or broker-dealers. MMG has been advised that the investments in companies profiled are considered to be high risk and use of the information provided is at the investor's sole risk. MMG also advises that the purchase of such high risk securities may result in the loss .

